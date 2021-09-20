GMB presenter Susanna Reid pointed viewers towards a viral video accusing prime minister Boris Johnson of lying, after a Tory MP appeared on the ITV show today.

After James Cleverly commented on lorry driver shortages, the energy industry and cuts to Universal Credit, Reid suggested she does not believe some of the claims he made.

She said on Good Morning Britain: “Just on a couple of things that James Cleverly said there, there’s a very interesting video by Peter Stefanovic which we have featured actually and you can watch that online.

James Cleverly

“It’s just that there’s a couple of things that James Cleverly said about emissions and about the economy and when they’ve been said in the House of Commons they’ve been challenged by Peter Stefanovic so I’d just like to point you in that direction online.”

Susanna Reid points viewers to Peter Stefanovic's, Boris Johnson lying video, after James cleverly appears on #GMB pic.twitter.com/FUhOBGjqJQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 20, 2021

The video, made by lawyer and filmmaker Peter Stefanovic, challenges claims Boris Johnson has made in Parliament and has obtained 35.5 million views over the past year.

It fact checks government claims against its records on issues such as carbon emissions, economic growth and NHS spending.

In the clip, Johnson can be heard telling Parliament that the Tories “cut carbon emissions in the UK since 2010 on 1990 levels by 42 per cent”, labelling it an “astonishing achievement”.

But Stefanovic replies: “Well it would be if it were true, but it’s just another lie. CO2 emissions fell by 39 per cent between 1990 and 2018. Not from 2010 onwards.”

Stefanovic also challenged the prime minister’s claim that under his government, the economy has “grown by 73 per cent”.

Now on 35 MILLION VIEWS!!



Despite an almost complete media blackout we have TOGETHER sent a powerful message to UK News shows if they won’t hold this Prime Minister to account for his rampant lying in Parliament we will do it ourselves!



Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 14, 2021

Dawn Butler

Earlier this month, Dawn Butler urged people to call on their MP to help stop politicians from lying in the House of Commons.

The Brent Central MP tabled an Early Day Motion calling for MPs to have power over the Ministerial Code, which holds ministers to account and prevents them from lying in Parliament.

“At the moment the prime minister is in charge of the code. So the prime minister decides if the person is lying or not,” she said.

“Think about it, the prime minister can commit a crime of lying and then the prime minister is judge and jury. It makes no sense. It’s not fair and it’s not right.”

Butler now wants constituents to email their MPs to sign the motion, “because if we care about what our job is as an MP, then we should care that our ministers do not lie when they address the Chamber”.

Constituents can find out who their MP is at theyworkforyou.com and see a template email at dawnbutler.org.uk.It comes after, in July, Butler was ordered to leave the Parliament after repeatedly claiming prime minister Boris Johnson has lied to the “House and the country”.

