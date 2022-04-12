Stanley Johnson has said the UK’s leadership “from the front” during the Ukraine crisis demonstrates why Brexit was a “probably a good idea”.

Speaking on LBC, the prime minister’s father said: “At this moment you have to say Europe needs to pull its socks up.

“I mean, Germany is saying they can’t cut back on its oil imports. Well, why isn’t the rest of Europe coming to help Germany?”

Johnson Snr added: “I say to myself, in this particular case, Brexit was probably a good idea, because Boris has been able to lead from the front here.”

He went on: “Europe needs to come in behind us in a big way. And I’m not yet convinced that they’ve got the message.”

Reactions

1.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on 8 April. Johnson followed her a day later. pic.twitter.com/m2La5vBO9W — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) April 12, 2022

2.

Europe to "pull it's socks up"?



Why this man is ever given a platform is ridiculous. https://t.co/97lKHmSlcV — Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (@rapidunschedul1) April 12, 2022

2.

“Keep our families out of politics” – Boris Johnson, 2 days ago.



There was no reason whatsoever to have Stanley Johnson on the show. — Hunt The Economist 🕷 (@HuntStunning) April 12, 2022

3.

This Stanley Johnson? pic.twitter.com/Wkij3hq3Kw — It’s ok to admit the BrexiTories lied to you (@JoRichardsKent) April 12, 2022

4.

And oh looky here, and at a time when Russia was knocking on Kyiv's door.https://t.co/hAfBRhbsmL — 🌻 Sir Anthony Remoaner (@JoinRejoinEU) April 12, 2022

5.

The Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs travelled to Kyiv on 16 March to meet with President Zelensky. — Colette (@Letttie) April 12, 2022

6.

All the crowing about cancel culture stopping men having a platform



Meanwhile…https://t.co/3U4sxIDfsI — Sean Adams (@seaninsound) April 12, 2022

7.

Johnson; “a man who waits to see the way the crowd is running and then dashes in front and says, ‘Follow me’.” – M. Heseltine — Martin Drum (@martinjdrum) April 12, 2022

8.

Pathetic yet again from the Johnson family …… https://t.co/j7ESMmtsrS — Paul Weeks (@PaulWeeks007) April 12, 2022

