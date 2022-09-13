A food bank in Wimbledon has announced it will close next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

Also, the Stoke-on-Trent branch of the vital service is closing its three distributions centres, warehouse and office across the city on the day, reports The Mirror.

Keynsham in Bristol, Sefton in Liverpool, and Stockport food banks have now all followed suit.

It comes as a number of hospital appointments have been called off due to the bank holiday on Monday to mark the Queen’s funeral.

NHS hospitals in England have been urged to contact all patients with appointments on Monday, whether or not their appointment has been postponed.

Some hospitals have said they will be operating as usual, while others have said that they will postpone some non-urgent appointments.

Wimbledon

The Wimbledon foodbank tweeted the news and then followed up with their reasoning.

They wrote: “We do normally close on Bank Holidays and as this is now a bank holiday we have decided to allow our staff and workers the opportunity to show their respects.”

Then after the huge number of replies, they then wrote: “We will however be available for collections on Saturday and Tuesday as usual and will be making all of our clients aware to ensure they are cared for. Thank you for all of your concern.”

Reactions

Even with their explanation, the news caused fury online:

Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept pic.twitter.com/ObZH0NpQyr — Wimbledon Food Bank (@WimbledonFB) September 13, 2022

Well, if your aim here was to create as much bad PR for the concept of the monarchy as you possibly could, you've certainly achieved your goal. 👍 — Jay Phillips (@dkfmh14) September 13, 2022

This is a joke, right?



You're going to close the FOOD BANK? People will STARVE for the Queen's funeral? https://t.co/sdOvy59WuZ — beatrice (@BeaPlaysRBLX) September 13, 2022

WTF? The queen’s funeral means people in need can’t eat?! This is a food bank. https://t.co/SrKZ7353lM — Samira Ahmed (@sam_aye_ahm) September 13, 2022

Stuff like this has honestly broken my brain. This, plus operations and funerals being cancelled. The worst examples are those where ‘respect’ is given as justification. It just… it just fries my mind https://t.co/WsnkSRYYDN — James Roberts (@jroberts332) September 13, 2022

Awful decisions everywhere. And the last thing HM would have wanted. https://t.co/p9lY6Q2sEe — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) September 13, 2022

At least French queens who died let them eat cake. https://t.co/F9JR6ebxOo — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) September 13, 2022

Absolutely Bonkers Britain. https://t.co/gRlKCNT3zA — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) September 13, 2022

The most staggeringly tone deaf thing I've seen over the last week https://t.co/62Ig5yrqSv — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) September 13, 2022

