A food bank in Wimbledon has announced it will close next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.
Also, the Stoke-on-Trent branch of the vital service is closing its three distributions centres, warehouse and office across the city on the day, reports The Mirror.
Keynsham in Bristol, Sefton in Liverpool, and Stockport food banks have now all followed suit.
It comes as a number of hospital appointments have been called off due to the bank holiday on Monday to mark the Queen’s funeral.
NHS hospitals in England have been urged to contact all patients with appointments on Monday, whether or not their appointment has been postponed.
Some hospitals have said they will be operating as usual, while others have said that they will postpone some non-urgent appointments.
Wimbledon
The Wimbledon foodbank tweeted the news and then followed up with their reasoning.
They wrote: “We do normally close on Bank Holidays and as this is now a bank holiday we have decided to allow our staff and workers the opportunity to show their respects.”
Then after the huge number of replies, they then wrote: “We will however be available for collections on Saturday and Tuesday as usual and will be making all of our clients aware to ensure they are cared for. Thank you for all of your concern.”
Reactions
Even with their explanation, the news caused fury online:
