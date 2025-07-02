Donald Trump has threatened to arrest and deport ‘communist’ New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

The new Democratic mayoral nominee took to social media to denounce the president’s threat, labelling it an ‘attack on democracy.’

Mamdani vowed not to ‘accept this intimidation.’

He also warned fellow New Yorkers: “If you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

Mamdani issued a statement on Donald Trump's threat to deport him and his praise for Eric Adams, who the President "helped out" of legal accountability.

The nominee became a US citizen in 2018 after living in the country since he was 7 years old.

Trump has previously described Mamdani as a ‘total nut job.’

During a recent roundtable on immigration policy in Florida, the 79-year-old was asked about Mamdani’s stance against ICE, to which he replied: “Well, then we’ll have to arrest him.”

In last week’s Democratic primary, Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo positioning him to become New York’s first Muslim mayor.

While the state tends to lean heavily Democratic, Mamdani could face an independent candidate challenge from Cuomo or the current mayor, Eric Adams, a Democrat who is seeking reelection.

The mayoral election will take place on November 4.