Sharon Osbourne has said she plans to attend a far-right rally organised by Tommy Robinson to protest against immigration.

Last September, Robinson organised a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march in London, which was attended by more than 100,000 people.

The march was widely condemned by politicians and resulted in dozens of arrests after violence broke out.

But Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has decided to do it all again.

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In a video on social media, the convicted hooligan said May 16 would be the day “Britain rises and reunites.”

The far-right agitator said the march would show “we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government.”

After spouting more nonsense about “police oppression, corruption in the judiciary and abuse of the British public,” Robinson predictably fired off a number of racist remarks.

He then said he wanted to “bring London to a total standstill” with this year’s march.

And it seems that this time, the esteemed company of former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne will be helping him to do this, Metro reports.

She commented under Robinson’s video: “See you at the march.”

In recent months, Osbourne seems to have shifted to the far-right, having previously interacted with content from anti-immigrant campaign and Great British National Protest founder Richard Donaldson.

Osbourne, the wife of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, also courted controversy in 2021 when she was involved in an on-air bust up during an episode of US chat show The Talk.

Osbourne left the show after a argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne defended comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle.

Underwood accused Osbourne of giving ‘validation’ to ‘racist’ views, with Osbourne then shouting and swearing at Underwood.

The show was taken off air by network CBS.