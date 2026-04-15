London-based food hall operator Arcade achieved the impossible in 2022 and made Centre Point a destination, a mere 56 years after the building first opened. It’s second venue second, a 24,000 sq ft food hall opened at Battersea Power Station, opened to great success in 2023.Now Arcade has revealed further details of its third outpost ahead of its launch in Covent Garden next month.

Set to open on 15 May, the 12,000 sq ft, the 385-cover site on Bedford Street will feature two standalone restaurants, a central dining area with several Arcade brands, as well as a listening bar and café. These are set to include a Greek-Cypriot taverna, a Mexican taqueria and New York and New Haven pizza joint Gracey’s from Grace Surman and James Woodley.

In addition, there will be several vendors who are backed by in-house incubator Arcade Create, which could include south American chicken and steak grill Solis, North Indian fast food brand Hero and smashburger concept Manna. Smash-hit Plaza Khao Gaeng, which launched at Arcade on Tottenham Court Road, will also operate at Arcade Covent Garden.

Plaza Khao Gaeng

The location itself id the former TGI Fridays restaurant that was once home to a 19th century department store and which I am sure all of you will remember (albeit not necessarily well!).

Simon Allison, marketing director at Arcade, said: “The opening of Arcade Covent Garden is a defining moment for our brand. This isn’t just our third location – it’s a milestone in showcasing the full potential of what Arcade can be. Covent Garden, with its rich mix of history and modernity, feels like the perfect setting for this next chapter. Expect bold new food brands, immersive design and an elevated guest experience that reflects the spirit of this iconic area.”

Well, it’s going to be an absolute banger of a venue isn’t it?

Arcade

Arcade Covent Garden, 6 Bedford Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9HJ

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