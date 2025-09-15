Keir Starmer has issued a statement after violence broke out at a rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

At least 25 people were arrested following the ‘United the Kingdom’ march in London yesterday, which saw police officers face violence.

Met Police said 26 officers were injured, with four facing serious injuries.

The injuries suffered ranged from broken teeth, concussion, a possible broken nose, a prolapsed disc and a head injury.

Police estimate that up to 150,000 people attended the rally, and they said that violence escalated when the protest became too big to fit into Whitehall, and police tried to stop attendees from encircling counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism.

“When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence,” police said in a statement.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a statement in response to the protests.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” he said in a statement on X.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.”

He continued: “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

The protest was attended by Robinson, as well as other far-right figures Katie Hopkins and Laurence Fox.

Billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the crowds via video link, saying: “I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain. You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.”