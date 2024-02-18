For all their open courtship of Russia, it seems the respect from Team Trump towards the Kremlin is not reciprocated. Several prominent journalists have openly mocked Republican voters this week, calling many of them ‘not very smart’.

Trump voters ‘are rednecks who only talk in slogans’ – Russian journalists

A clip posted on Saturday shows then panel on NTV’s Meeting Point programme discussing the US support for Ukraine in their war with Russia. The state-backed network is one of the most viewed in the country, with millions tuning in every day.

So a large audience would have seen the sheer contempt that these talking heads have for Donald Trump and his supporters. Maxim Yusin, a well-renowned reporter, said that those who vote for DJT again are ‘primitive’, and he questioned their intellectual capacities:

“The majority of American people who vote for Donald Trump… they are not very smart. They are primitive people, with whom you need to talk to using only cliches and dumb slogans.” | Maxim Yusin

WATCH: No love for Donald Trump on Russian state TV

One panel member referred to Trump voters as ‘rednecks’. Another claimed his presidential bid is ‘idiotic’. This, just days after Trump himself said he’d let Vladimir Putin ‘attack any non-paying member of NATO’ as he sees fit.

Russian media mocks Trump supporters as “not very smart,” “rednecks,” and “primitive people” who you have to talk to with “cliches and dumb slogans.” pic.twitter.com/HW4jjWr7Zy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024

Alexei Navalny: What was the cause of death?

It has been almost two years since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, launching a widely-condemned offensive in the neighbouring nation and unleashing a wave of death and destruction on the European continent.

As a result, Russia has become more isolated from the international community, posing a threat to global stability. Putin’s latest alleged transgression concerns his biggest critic on the domestic stage, following the death of Alexei Navalny.

The opposition figure died in prison this week, and there is more than a hint of suspicion that the Kremlin organised his killing. As it stands, authorities are yet to handover his body, after claiming that he passed away from ‘sudden death syndrome’.

Putin told to ‘f*** off’ by Russian pensioner

Amid this tumultuous background, not all Russian citizens are behind Vladimir Putin. Interviews conducted on the streets this week revealed there was open dissent against him, and one octogenarian was unrelenting in her views.

You can watch the interview here: