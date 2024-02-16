Tucker Carlson has been widely lampooned over the slapstick moment he discovered the coin function in supermarket trolleys during a tour of a Russian supermarket.

The former Fox News man was in Russia to conduct an interview with Vladimir Putin, who gave his first interview with Western media since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

But it was an encounter in a grocery store that got most people talking, namely because few other clips more accurately give you a measure of the man.

Fantastic tech advancement! Guess who hasn't been in an airport anytime in the last 40 years? pic.twitter.com/83WVFmXIXM — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) February 15, 2024

In the video, Carlson was amazed to see that the shopping carts in front of the supermarket required people to put in a ruble coin, which they’d then get back when the cart was returned.

Carlson acted like he’d never seen this feature before – despite it being pretty common across the US and most of Europe.

He then explained to his audience how it works, quipping, “There’s an incentive to return it… and not just take it to your homeless encampment.”

Unbelievable stuff!

