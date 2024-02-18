Following his fawning interview with Vladimir Putin, professional outrage farmer Tucker Carlson neglected to mention the Russian citizens who have reached the end of their tether with the authoritarian leader – and one woman in particular isn’t holding back.

Alexei Navalny: What was the cause of death?

It has been almost two years since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, launching a widely-condemned offensive in the neighbouring nation and unleashing a wave of death and destruction on the European continent.

As a result, Russia has become more isolated from the international community, posing a threat to global stability. Putin’s latest alleged transgression concerns his biggest critic on the domestic stage, following the death of Alexei Navalny.

The opposition figure died in prison this week, and there is more than a hint of suspicion that the Kremlin organised his killing. As it stands, authorities are yet to handover his body, after claiming that he passed away from ‘sudden death syndrome’.

Putin told to ‘f*** off’ by Russian pensioner

Amid this tumultuous background, not all Russian citizens are behind Vladimir Putin. Interviews conducted on the streets this week revealed there was open dissent against him, and one octogenarian was unrelenting in her views.

The unnamed woman has gone viral for telling Putin to ‘f*** off’, claiming that the people are starving and struggling after two decades of his leadership. She has compelled the youth of Russia to ‘stop being afraid’, asking them to take a stand:

“I would tell him to f*** off. Now it’s difficult to talk about anything at this stage. I am 82, I have been through much, I survived World War II. I was hungry then, and I am starving now. Back then, we had nothing, but we helped each other.”

“These 20 years of Putin’s rule have gone missing. Young people, do not be afraid – you are afraid of everything, and when you are afraid, fear itself overcomes everything else. Don’t be scared! If you’re not scared, no f***ing bad can happen.”

You can watch the interview here: