How much is a pint of milk is the classic question to catch out an out-of-touch MP, desperately trying to pretend they are just like the oiks out there.
However, yesterday the theme was given a slightly different spin.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was asked about the price of bread.
His awkward answer has already been compared to a “quiz show contestant”
“It’s a Hovis kind of seeded thing,” the chancellor said. “We all have different breads in my house, there’s a degree of healthiness between my wife, myself, and my kids.”
Oh before we get to that, he also doesn’t seem to know how to use a contactless card, how out of touch is he? (pun intended)
His overall wheat-based banter was found wanting, but it is the number of breads he has that really got people talking.
For a while #RishiAntoinette even trended on Twitter.
