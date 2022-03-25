How much is a pint of milk is the classic question to catch out an out-of-touch MP, desperately trying to pretend they are just like the oiks out there.

However, yesterday the theme was given a slightly different spin.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was asked about the price of bread.

His awkward answer has already been compared to a “quiz show contestant”

“It’s a Hovis kind of seeded thing,” the chancellor said. “We all have different breads in my house, there’s a degree of healthiness between my wife, myself, and my kids.”

Oh before we get to that, he also doesn’t seem to know how to use a contactless card, how out of touch is he? (pun intended)

chancellor of the exchequer doesn’t know how to use contactless my head’s gone



pic.twitter.com/h2yBKVMu2K — lucy (@LMAsaysno) March 23, 2022

Watch

The Chancellor tells #BBCBreakfast he has noticed an increase in the price of a loaf of bread in the weekly shop. 🍞🛒



Rishi Sunak MP has been speaking to @NinaWarhurst this morning. https://t.co/f1wT3d0TMT pic.twitter.com/UrmId40MKG — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 24, 2022

Reactions

His overall wheat-based banter was found wanting, but it is the number of breads he has that really got people talking.

For a while #RishiAntoinette even trended on Twitter.

1.

“We have 4 breads in our house.” He’s just like the rest of us! — Lisa 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇸🇬🇧 #SafeEdForAll (@Sandyboots2020) March 24, 2022

2.

#RishiAntoinette

"We all have different breads in our house" I'm sure you do rishi, unfortunately there are millions who can only afford the cheapest sliced bread they can find, that's on you mate.. — Joby1960 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 💙🐝FBPE #FBPPR #GTTO. (@joby1960) March 24, 2022

3.

Strong Marie Antoinette vibe here. https://t.co/MwaCUbw7ua — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) March 24, 2022

4.

"Let them eat Waitrose artisanal sunflower seed and fennel sourdough" pic.twitter.com/gePOmmBO4A — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 24, 2022

5.

[delivers a budget which won’t do enough to help people who can’t afford to heat or eat]



Rishi Sunak: my house is like a fucking bakery https://t.co/Xv0Cr70FLO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 24, 2022

6.

I think we were already aware that family has a lot of bread. https://t.co/t6rMRoaDOC — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) March 24, 2022

7.

Christ. Like a contestant on a daytime quiz show. pic.twitter.com/skA1q52aMR — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 24, 2022

8.

Yup, I can see Sunak queuing up every Saturday at his local Morrisons. https://t.co/s2M85GXiva — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 24, 2022

9.

There must be a Room Next Door coming on this. @MrMichaelSpicer



“If you’re asked about cost of living, don’t say you buy different loaves for each member of the family.”



Also, try to look like you’ve been to a supermarket at least once in your life. ~AApic.twitter.com/HYWhd5wKa9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 24, 2022

10.

"Last on the round was the Sunak's ivory tower. T'was like taking bread to to top of the world" https://t.co/BAUW7UlAAa pic.twitter.com/sjsM0csz7Y — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 24, 2022

11.

The panic in his eyes when asked about basic grocery prices tells you Sunak should never have been in the position to take away the £20 Universal Credit uplift.



It’s bread, not The Chase.pic.twitter.com/0NBnjmMpag — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 24, 2022

