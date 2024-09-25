Tommy Robinson has pulled out the begging bowl as he continues his tour around Europe courtesy of his Irish passport.

The ex-EDL leader is currently holed up in Norway after living it up in Ayia Napa during the UK riots and Athens in Greece.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, says he needs money for his legal fees after he was handed a fresh contempt notice by The Attorney General’s Office via his official Twitter/X page, which was recently reinstated.

Currently in Norway via Athens, Ayia Napa and Spain.



And when the European summer jolly is over, Robinson is heading down to South America.



And now the shameless grifter is begging for double donations to fund his upcoming legal fees and another pointless gathering in London. pic.twitter.com/OJquIzcJom — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) September 23, 2024

He is alleged to have breached a High Court order issued in 2021 barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said: “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was served via his personal X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Wednesday 28 August after the application was lodged with the High Court on Monday 19 August. He was also served via his email address on Wednesday 21 August.

“The contempt application relates to actions by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, during June and July 2024 which are alleged to have breached the terms of an order imposed by the High Court on 22 July 2021 preventing him from repeating libellous statements.

“The first contempt application is still active and both applications will be heard in the High Court on 28 October 2024.”

Related: Southport yob bricked in the nuts was arrested by injured police officers in A&E