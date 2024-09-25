The Southport rioter who became an internet sensation after he was hit in the head and groin by a brick was arrested after he was recognised by injured police officers in A&E.

Widely shared footage from the civil unrest in the North West showed the moment a man in a grey tracksuit tried to taunt officers before getting pelted by a rogue brick, causing a large head wound.

The confused man quickly turned and walked back towards the crowd but, unfortunately for him, a second brick then smacked into his groin area, causing further injury.

In the video, the unlucky rioter is then seen in visible pain with blood gushing from the wound on his head, before he’s led away to safety.

Following his injuries, the man went to A&E where he bumped into police officers who were at the hospital being treated for injuries they’d sustained in the riots.

Nearly 40 police officers sustained injuries at the scene of violent disorder in Merseyside, along with three police dogs.

A source told The Telegraph: “The officers who were at the A&E had seen the footage, which had already gone viral, and immediately recognised the man who was waiting to be treated.

“It definitely was not his lucky day because, after he was seen by doctors, he was then arrested on suspicion of being involved in the disorder.”

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “I can confirm that the male was arrested and is currently on bail.”

