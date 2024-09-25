After a somewhat middling summer, most of us Brits are ready to admit defeat and cosy up into autumn.

This week has seen many areas of the country battered by rain, with over 100mm having fallen since the start of the week.

The rain has caused widespread disruption and damage, including flash flooding for parts of the country.

Although there are no further weather warnings for Wednesday, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings of rain for Thursday and Friday, mainly covering areas in the south of England.

However, there is still hope yet for one last blast of summer heat.

Weather maps from WXCHARTS indicate that a warm spell may hit the UK next month, via the Daily Express.

The forecaster’s maps indicate jet streams are going to bring Caribbean air to the country on October 6, with wind speeds of approximately 130mph.

As we tend to expect for the autumn months, the mornings can be expected to be cooler, but as the day goes on it looks like the country may enjoy the dizzying heights of the high teens.

WXCHARTS‘ predictions show temperatures dipping to the low teens on October 7, but October 8 looks to be more palatable with temperatures in the mid teens.

The first week of next month is set to be full of wet and windy weather, so the predicted rise in temperatures will surely be welcomed.

“A more settled spell is possible, but less likely,” the forecaster says.

“Temperatures are likely to be near to or below normal throughout, and it is likely to be notably cold at the start of this period, before temperatures recover.”

