Anas Sarwar and Emily Thornberry were filmed grinding to Uptown Funk at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool during a TikTok event.

The Scottish Labour leader hit the decks to deliver some crowd-pleasing tunes to wrap up the annual conference in the North West and was joined on stage by the MP for Islington South for a wee boogie.

Taking to the mic, Sarwar said: “How we all doing? Are we alright?

“Are we loving a Labour government?,” to which the crowd gave a huge cheer.

He added: “You’ve had your grandad’s party, it’s time for your dad’s party now.

“This one is especially for the ladies at the Labour conference who have come across far too many scrubs in their life.

“We’re going old school RnB and Hip Hop tonight.”

His setlist started with No Scrubs by TLC, followed by Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas.

He finished his set with Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars, which instantly got the crowd going, as well as a few of his Labour colleagues!

Thornberry joined Sarwar on stage and the pair received cheers from the crowd for their performance.

Check out their moves below:

Anas Sarwar and Emily Thornberry grinding to Uptown Funk was *not* on my Labour conference bingo card pic.twitter.com/GbEVCjh6MC — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) September 24, 2024

@EmilyThornberry has finally put the argument about who is the most Brat UK politician to bed pic.twitter.com/fkFbbqLLQU — Craig Munro (@crunro) September 24, 2024

