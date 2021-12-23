Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of wrongdoing by the MPs standards watchdog after an investigation into money he borrowed from his own company.
Parliament’s standards commissioner Kathryn Stone has exonerated Mr Rees-Mogg after a probe into directors’ loans worth £6 million borrowed from Mr Rees-Mogg’s company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020.
She ruled that the loans were “connected solely” to Mr Rees-Mogg’s “private and personal life” and could not “reasonably be thought” to influence his “actions, speeches or votes in Parliament”.
Commons leader Mr Rees-Mogg said he was “grateful to the commissioner for swiftly rejecting this accusation”.
Sharing the outcome of the conduct investigation on Twitter, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset quoted Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello.
He wrote: “Who steals my purse steals trash… but he that filches from me my good name robs me of that which not enriches him and makes me poor indeed.”
In her reasoning behind the decision, Ms Stone said: “It is my decision that these loans were connected solely to your private and personal life.”
She added: “I am also not satisfied that these loans could reasonably be thought by others to influence your actions, speeches or votes in Parliament, or your actions taken in your capacity as a Member of Parliament; as such, it is my conclusion that these loans do not fit with the spirit or purpose of registration.”
Quote
Rees-Mogg’s quote was picked up on though, and it turned into a self-own
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Related: Watch: Viral video slams Rees-Mogg’s Brexit benefits claims