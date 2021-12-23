Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of wrongdoing by the MPs standards watchdog after an investigation into money he borrowed from his own company.

Parliament’s standards commissioner Kathryn Stone has exonerated Mr Rees-Mogg after a probe into directors’ loans worth £6 million borrowed from Mr Rees-Mogg’s company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020.

She ruled that the loans were “connected solely” to Mr Rees-Mogg’s “private and personal life” and could not “reasonably be thought” to influence his “actions, speeches or votes in Parliament”.

Commons leader Mr Rees-Mogg said he was “grateful to the commissioner for swiftly rejecting this accusation”.

Sharing the outcome of the conduct investigation on Twitter, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset quoted Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello.

He wrote: “Who steals my purse steals trash… but he that filches from me my good name robs me of that which not enriches him and makes me poor indeed.”

I am grateful to the Commissioner for swiftly rejecting this accusation.

“Who steals my purse steals trash…

But he that filches from me my good name

Robs me of that which not enriches him

And makes me poor indeed.”https://t.co/vEK51EHDN2 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 22, 2021

In her reasoning behind the decision, Ms Stone said: “It is my decision that these loans were connected solely to your private and personal life.”

She added: “I am also not satisfied that these loans could reasonably be thought by others to influence your actions, speeches or votes in Parliament, or your actions taken in your capacity as a Member of Parliament; as such, it is my conclusion that these loans do not fit with the spirit or purpose of registration.”

Quote

Rees-Mogg’s quote was picked up on though, and it turned into a self-own

1.

Bless him, he's been at the Dictionary of Quotations again. Comparing himself to Iago, best described by Coleridge as an agent of 'motiveless malignity', is an unfortunate and rather apt accident. https://t.co/LfUW7dqU8Q — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 22, 2021

2.

JRM quotes Iago, one of Shakespeare's most sinister villains, who uses his reputation as an honest man to deceive & manipulate people to satisfy his needs.



When his treachery is revealed, before being arrested he kills in a fit of rage, remaining reticent to give an explanation. — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 22, 2021

3.

"- But what does Shakespeare say?

Put but money in thy purse.

—Iago, Stephen murmured."



Selfish, cruel mediocrities have been quoting Iago, without realising he's a villain, for so long that James Joyce specifically lampooned it in Ulysses, over a hundred years ago. https://t.co/CK5nmiFouM — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) December 22, 2021

4.

Thou art a twat with nought to blather so thou thinks thou art smart by quoting ye olde shite. https://t.co/yQj7Db61mx — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) December 22, 2021

5.

He knew these fuckers, did our Will,



"And thus I clothe my naked villany

With old odd ends stolen out of holy writ;

And seem a saint, when most I play the devil."

William Shakespeare, Richard III pic.twitter.com/eKQjbTy4Br — Tom O'Connell (@tomthegrinch) December 22, 2021

6.

This is spoken by Iago, whom you probably wouldn't want to emulate. He also directly contradicts this idea at several other points in the play. His words are meant ironically; they sound clever but are evasive and manipulative. Please don't quote things you don't understand. — Don Pietro (@donpietrostella) December 22, 2021

7.

Any thoughts about ‘Thou shalt not bear false witness’ ?



This has been proven to be untrue yet you have not retracted it 👇#JacobReesMogg #BiblicalRentAQuote https://t.co/Vifs0yWI6R — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) December 22, 2021

8.

Another Iago quote just for you which more appropriately describes what you're doing to our country…



"So I will turn her virtue into pitch

And out of her own goodness make the net that shall enmesh them all." — James Archer #Why We Can't Have Nice Things (@JamesKAArcher) December 22, 2021

Related: Watch: Viral video slams Rees-Mogg’s Brexit benefits claims