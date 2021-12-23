A funny video has compared the Omicron and Delta variants to the Home Alone burglars in a bid to encourage people to get their Covid vaccines and boosters.
The public health stunt was posted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to highlight why coronavirus jabs are useful to prevent serious illness caused by the virus.
The first scene shows burglars Harry Lime (played by actor Joe Pesci) and Marv Merchants (played by Daniel Stern) trying to get off the floor with the words “Omicron” and, respectively, “Delta” plastered over their heads.
Then, little Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) can be seen with a paint can labelled “Vaccine”, which he throws towards the thieves.
Lime manages to avoid the can’s hit but Merchants is struck by the vaccine can and falls on his back.
Then, Lime says reassuringly: “Don’t worry, Marv, I’ll get him for you,” only to then be hit by another paint can with the word “booster” on it.
WATCH
Reactions
Meanwhile, a scientist has suggested that older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab.
And care minister Gillian Keegan has refused to rule out lockdown measures for England soon after Christmas.