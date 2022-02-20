Jacob Rees-Mogg says he wants to cut at least 65,000 civil servant jobs over the next three years, but it was an image of him sitting in his library that got people talking.

Mr Rees-Mogg, recently appointed as minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, said at the very least he wanted to reduce the number of civil servants from 470,000 full-time staff to below 425,000 – the size of Whitehall before the pandemic.

In response, Andrew Adonis tweeted: “Rees-Mogg today says he wants to sack 65,000 civil servants – after this government hired around 65,000 civil servants for Brexit to deal with the still mounting red tape What a complete fraud. The first one to be sacked should be him – and Brexit too!”

Rees-Mogg today says he wants to sack 65,000 civil servants – after this government hired around 65,000 civil servants for Brexit to deal with the still mounting red tape



What a complete fraud. The first one to be sacked should be him – and Brexit too! — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) February 19, 2022

Library

Well Rees-Mogg has also gone a bit Hello magazine and did a photoshoot in his 17th Century library. I don’t know about you, but I have one as well…

From this shot it looks like he doesn’t have many books or taste. We will throw him a bone as that perhaps the other part of the room contains the odd book out of shot

A library without books. A Brexit without benefits. A man without morals. #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/R3vfyQmvRR — JohnMartin #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) February 19, 2022

I'm told the wallpaper is handprinted. It is called Midsummer Migraine. — JohnMartin #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) February 19, 2022

Oh fck…he's gone all Hello magazine…🙄 — Adrian Welyczko (@WelyczkoAdrian) February 19, 2022

It looks like a brothel in an old people’s home. https://t.co/1TcLmvvmXF — Miffy, Marchioness of Minoux (@miffythegamer) February 19, 2022

Hope you didn’t just have dinner… pic.twitter.com/axfAHQCC8L — MrGTTO 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇺🌍 (@MrYesWeCan) February 19, 2022

How is that a f**king library? There's no bloody books! & that wallpaper is not relaxing at all! What is it with the posh lot? Do they just look at the price tag of wallpaper & choose the most expensive rather than at the f*cking colour/pattern? A LIBRARY requires some fairly — Zoë 💜💙🤍 (@Zoekc78) February 19, 2022

Wallpaper looks like it comes alive and eats people at night. — Dancer in the Void🕷 (@Cabbidges) February 19, 2022

Good God, they don't go through design appretiation at Eton, do they! — Pete Hudson 🇪🇺🇨🇵🔶️🟩 (@Two_Penneth) February 19, 2022

Mogg to decorator: 'I want my haven to look like the inside of a stomach' — QʋҽႦαʅʅ (@QueballFX) February 20, 2022

UK: Cost of living crisis



Jacob Rees-Mogg: Feast your eyes on my 17th-century library… pic.twitter.com/J7h1aZ4S5b — Matthew Robinson (@MRobinsonTV) February 19, 2022

Rees-Mogg: a library with no books

Nadine Dorries: bookshelves with no books



Stunted learning seems to be a Tory trend. — Paul Clift 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️ #BLM #FBPA #FBPE (@paulclift01) February 19, 2022

