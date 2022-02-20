BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has joked about leaving his job to join new viral sensation Big Jet TV, but he still had time to respond to a Daily Mail article about his family.

The YouTube channel has more than 180,000 subscribers and it streams live footage of planes landing at airports.

The channel went viral on Friday as its founder and host Jerry Dyer began live-streaming jets struggling to land at Heathrow during Storm Eunice.

As tens of thousands of viewers began watching his content, it caught the attention of celebrities on social media.

Walker, 44, tweeted: “I am considering leaving all current jobs and applying for a gig at Big Jet TV #GoOnThen.”

I am considering leaving all current jobs and applying for a gig at Big Jet TV #GoOnThen ✈️

pic.twitter.com/G8C7JQhqGy — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 18, 2022

Daily Mail

Here is an article they published about the BBC man’s family holiday to Italy.

Dan Walker tweeted: “Just a regular reminder that I don’t have a son called Chuck. It was a joke I made more than a decade ago about naming a kid after Chuck Norris. His name is Joe. Wikipedia is not a reliable source.”

Just a regular reminder that I don’t have a son called Chuck 😂😂



It was a joke I made more than a decade ago about naming a kid after Chuck Norris. His name is Joe. Wikipedia is not a reliable source. pic.twitter.com/4sffYj4j5m — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 18, 2022

Reactions

1.

Respectfully Dan I must disagree. The Daily Mail is famous just for giving its readers the FACTS from which to make up their own minds. So if they say you've a son named after Chuck Norris then that's good enough for me. Have you considered renaming him at all, to fit the story? — David Mason (@DavidMason800) February 18, 2022

2.

Hot off the press – man goes on holiday!! https://t.co/xiydYjUhRE — Doug Edwards (@DougEdwards94) February 19, 2022

3.

I think you need to edit your wiki a bit more. Give us all a few more chuckles. https://t.co/264fV4gAHD — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) February 18, 2022

4.

Of course it would be the Daily Fail though… 🤣 https://t.co/hPlgplevo2 — Jon – 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇬🇧 (@Formula_Jon) February 18, 2022

5.

I’d have taken it further and said the other two were called Vera and Dave — Nick 💙 (@NickHoyle1) February 18, 2022

6.

Chuck Walker sounds like a bruising lineman for the Texans🤣 — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) February 18, 2022

