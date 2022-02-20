Strong winds of up to 70mph are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, disrupting travel, power supplies and Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters have warned

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind covering most of the UK on Sunday and Monday, after northern England faced blizzard-like conditions on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes are still without power after Eunice hit parts of the UK on Friday, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300 million.

At the height of the storm, the roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged – causing rapper Dave’s upcoming concerts to be postponed – and the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset, crashed to the ground.

At least four people were killed amid the fierce winds on Friday, including an Irish council worker who died after being hit by a falling tree. He has been named locally as Billy Kinsella.

The father-of-one was clearing debris from a road close to his home in Co Wexford when he was hit as a tree came down during Storm Eunice.

Tributes have been paid to the 59-year-old, from Clonroe in Gorey.

Neil Oliver

But ignoring the obvious threat to life, Neil Oliver of GB News fame, took to Twitter, and brought a storm into the culture war.

Tiring isn’t it?

He tweeted: “I see the weather is the latest thing we’re being advised to give in to without so much as a sigh.”

I see the weather is the latest thing we're being advised to give in to without so much as a sigh. — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) February 18, 2022

Well one person who supported him was George Galloway: “We’re out and about Eunice. Because we live in Britain. Because we have children to take to school, business to attend to, work to do. And because our parents faced the Blitz.”

Let’s leave aside the fact that during the Blitz people hid from the bombs and didn’t walk about. If Galloway is in your corner, worry…

Reactions

Anyway most people didn’t think much of his comments…

1.

2.

“I, Neil Oliver. here and now CHALLENGE Hurricane Eunice to a fist fight on the 2nd floor of the Dundasvale Car Park, Glasgow G4. FREEDOM WILL BE DEFENDED." https://t.co/oFtSsLQj1E — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 18, 2022

3.

4.

Get out there Neil, don’t let them tell you that you can’t Run Like the Wind, total woke mob – pull on your anorak and go whistle down the wind my friend – how dare they tell you to take cover woke wind brigade https://t.co/rIGHYGufkn — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 18, 2022

5.

"The woke O2 Arena submitted to the storm like a cuck snowflake" – Neil Oliver https://t.co/nuu5wCWBiy — Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) February 18, 2022

6.

Feel free to have a wander round the top of Ben Nevis in flip-flops & a Speedo just to show the weather who's boss, big man. https://t.co/TczjfkvvlO — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 18, 2022

7.

This will be someone’s last words before they get brained by a woke wheelie bin https://t.co/GPed0R3otF — Mike (@PenegalLTFC) February 18, 2022

8.

just spotted Neil Oliver outside pic.twitter.com/Qctbscs9jp — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) February 18, 2022

9.

Today would be a great day for Neil Oliver to start filming a new series of "Coast". — Soon™ (@DundeeJc) February 18, 2022

10.

in the pocket of big Met Office https://t.co/7HH8ucVKgA — 𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔫𝔢𝔱𝔰 🧲 (@PerthshireMags) February 18, 2022

11.

Resist the storm lockdown. You say 120mph hurricane-speed winds? I say just a breeze. Floods aren't real. Falling trees were actually felled by Bill Gates to reduce the population. https://t.co/AS4NKMiew0 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 18, 2022

12.

I actually believe Neil Oliver is an invention of the mainstream media to make us all really really stupid — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 18, 2022

13.

Conservatism is this weird blend of "the enemy is making a huge deal over nothing" and "I, the bravest of warriors, must make a huge deal about this nothing". https://t.co/sLw0BMAQkp — Max Kashevsky (@MaxKashevsky) February 18, 2022

14.

Idea for a TV show: Neil Oliver in a coracle in the middle of the Atlantic, fighting a storm with medieval swords and crossbows. https://t.co/4vK52rAT0u — Malachy Tallack (@malachytallack) February 18, 2022

15.

I don't know about anyone else, but I'm sighing like mad. https://t.co/KkHzijEtB9 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) February 18, 2022

16.

Yep. Just look at that tree. Weak. Just gave in to the storm https://t.co/cd0QH6QsPq — Alex – save the 💙NHS #FreeNazanin (@AlexS1595) February 18, 2022

