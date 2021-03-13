People have been asked to ‘shine a light’ on their doorsteps tonight after the vigil for Sarah Everard was cancelled.

A statement released by Reclaim the Streets confirmed that a planned Clapham Common gathering had been shelved after discussions with the Met Police ended in a stalemate.

Instead people are being encouraged to shine a light on their doorstep at 9.30pm in remembrance of the 33 year-old marketing executive.

A fundraising page has also been set up in a bid to raise £320,000, which is £10,000 for each location where vigils were expected to go ahead.

At the time of reporting the group was within a whisker of their target, raising £310,000 so far.

In the statement they said: “We have been very disappointed that given the many opportunities to engage with organisers constructively, the Metropolitan Police have been unwilling to commit to anything.

“It remains our view that with the appropriate mutually agreed measures in place, this evening’s vigil on Clapham Common would have been safe and in line with restrictions and safety regulations.”

The Metropolitan Police released a statement, in which Commander Catherine Roper said that they “have shared Londoners’ anguish, shock and sadness at the truly awful circumstances of her disappearance and death”.

Before the discussions with police concluded, several people said they would go to Clapham Common today to commemorate Ms Everard regardless of the outcome – but this is now being advised against by Reclaim These Streets with the doorstep vigil encouraged instead.

Wayne Couzens appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on 16 March.

