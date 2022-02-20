Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, the Prime Minister has warned.

But his comments have drawn criticism from some people who think he is trying to emulate his hero Winston Churchill…again.

Boris Johnson said he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an incursion into Ukraine would bring, with casualties on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, as he continued to urged Moscow to engage in peace talks.

Sheer scale

He told BBC News: “The plan that we’re seeing is for something that could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.

“You’re looking at not just an invasion through the east through the Donbas, but according to the intelligence we are seeing, coming down from the north, down from Belarus and actually encircling Kyiv itself, as Joe Biden explained to a lot of us last night.

“I think a lot of people need to understand the sheer cost in human life that that could entail, not just for Ukrainians but for Russians.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, used a separate interview to state that President Vladimir Putin “will not stop at Ukraine” as she argued he is looking to piece the Soviet Union back together.

Watch

Boris Johnson suggests a Russian invasion of Ukraine “could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945”

⁰

The PM tells #Raworth that “all the signs are that the plan has already, in some senses, begun”https://t.co/fC79FqGe0D pic.twitter.com/KckZPHXJNQ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 20, 2022

Many people saw Johnson’s comments as another attempt to copy his hero Winston Churchill.

Reactions

1.

Obviously he's trying to play movie theatre Winston Churchill. Be lovely if we had a Prime Minister who played themselves instead. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 20, 2022

2.

1945 – Boris Johnson

Poundshop Churchill desperate for war to distract everyone from his incompetence and unsuitability for PM has said about Russia and the Ukraine this could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 nothing like some suitable diplomacy then … Jesus wept … pic.twitter.com/N1HYjKI5bC — You Lazy ⭕️ (@YouLazy1) February 20, 2022

3.

You can tell Johnson is absolutely loving the prospect of war. Not only does it distract from his domestic troubles, it gives him the opportunity to act out his biggest Churchill fantasy. #r4today — Sam Brook 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈✊🏿🐱☕🍕 (@SlothBracelet) February 20, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson isn't Churchill,or Chamberlain for that matter. The two bob ponce is Boris Chamber Pot, with no shortage of the brown stuff! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) February 20, 2022

5.

'1945 – Boris Johnson' trending.



Listen Mr Johnson –



You are not Churchill.

You will not *be* Churchill.

Wars are really not a good thing.

Diplomacy means not making stupid comparisons to WW2.



Just please shut up. — Dr Tess Machling #Dig4Arch (@Tess_Machling) February 20, 2022

6.

“I want to be Churchill. I must be Churchill!” As Marx said, ‘historic tragedies are repeated as farce’ https://t.co/SVvVWVKOVy — Morgan™️ 🐝 (@CantreBreiniol) February 19, 2022

7.

Darlings, the Prime Minister is so pleased. A third world war is just the tonic we need to take our minds off all the lying, sleaze, corruption and incompetence. Boris is stomping around number 10 thinking he is Churchill, with a big cigar, although Carrie won't let him light it. — Pretty Petal (@PrettyPetal_xx) February 20, 2022

8.

Johnson speaking with increasing certainty about ‘war in Europe’. He’s hyping it up. Desperate for his Churchill moment a) to indulge his delusional fetish, and b) as a distraction from his corruption and incompetence as PM. The irresponsibility is off the scale. — Owain #FBPE #GTTO#JohnsonOut 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@BorisConSome1) February 19, 2022

9.

Call me deeply sceptical if you like (I have mute/block buttons) but I think #Borisjohnson couldn't give a damn about #Ukraine

1. It is an opportunity to channel his hero Churchill

2. It is an opportunity to play World King

3. It is a distraction from #Partygate

Vile, but true — 🐟💻carol hedges (@carolJhedges) February 20, 2022

10.

"Boris says Russia planning biggest war since 1945".



Stop it BJ. You aren't Churchill.

Nobody wants you to be Churchill.

Stop playing dress up and resign.#JohnsonOut27 — Kloryn (@Kloryn1) February 20, 2022

Related: GB News booked a Churchill impersonator to mark funeral anniversary