How was your 2020? Rubbish I’m guessing, but who do you blame for that?

Well according to an opinion piece in The Telegraph by Tim Stanley in 2021, the Tories surrendered the country to the medical-socialist state.

He writes: “ministers now worship the NHS, they will raise taxes to fund it, and they’ve injected it into the lives of the perfect;y healthy, creating a regime of therapeutic socialism so intrusive that the Work and Pensions Secretary advised against kissing under the mistletoe.

“The fear of death, tallied daily, has revived the power of experts at the expense of common sense, or even a healthy sense of the absurd.”

You get the idea.

It comes as the Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.

In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.

The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.

So it looks like the PM hasn’t given into this fictional ‘medical-socialist state’ after all…

The article was welcomed by some but a number of people found the piece concerning.

Headlines incl 'the medical socialist state' show you just how numb, ignorant or selfish parts of the media, public and political class are. @bbc5live #COVID19 — Matt McGuinness (@GreenMcGuinness) December 27, 2021

I do believe The Telegraph is now beyond all hope. ‘Medical socialist state’?? https://t.co/LyHI0idCzG — Paul Watson (@paulwatson72) December 27, 2021

Q. What does this “medical-socialist state” do?



A. It saves lives.



Q. So, what’s the problem?



A. It saves lives.

https://t.co/FJ7t4FHt6h — John McTernan (@johnmcternan) December 27, 2021

Ah. The ‘medical socialist state’. From which genius did that spectacular own goal emerge? — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) December 27, 2021

"Medical Socialist State" and "British Bulldogs" – We really have become a far right nasty sick society – shame on you #r4today for giving those vile comments more oxygen without providing balance — Al Fisher (@allanfisher01) December 27, 2021

I’m not sure how much mileage there is in fear mongering over ‘the medical-socialist state’ in a country where the NHS, a publicly-owned health service, is the most revered institution across the political spectrum. https://t.co/8N3FLoI9CJ — Ewan Gibbs (@ewangibbs) December 27, 2021

Like you’d pay a penny more to read further. & I’d have thought a “medical-socialist state” *was* quite small-c conservative. You know, conserving living against dying, all that pic.twitter.com/GBoNp53Vej — Pat Kane (@thoughtland) December 27, 2021

“the medical-socialist state” — he's deranged.

Although there's maybe the germ of an idea for a sci-fi novel there. — Paolo (@ptyranny) December 27, 2021

What actually is a medical socialist state? I think people are now just making up words and phrases. Oooh, this sounds a bit "lefty" cos I don't agree with it? Is it now socialist to want to be healthy? — omar mohammed (@omsmohammed) December 27, 2021

