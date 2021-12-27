How was your 2020? Rubbish I’m guessing, but who do you blame for that?
Well according to an opinion piece in The Telegraph by Tim Stanley in 2021, the Tories surrendered the country to the medical-socialist state.
He writes: “ministers now worship the NHS, they will raise taxes to fund it, and they’ve injected it into the lives of the perfect;y healthy, creating a regime of therapeutic socialism so intrusive that the Work and Pensions Secretary advised against kissing under the mistletoe.
“The fear of death, tallied daily, has revived the power of experts at the expense of common sense, or even a healthy sense of the absurd.”
You get the idea.
It comes as the Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.
In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.
The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.
So it looks like the PM hasn’t given into this fictional ‘medical-socialist state’ after all…
