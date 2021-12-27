The Mail on Sunday has printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright claim against the newspaper’s publisher.

After the news broke MeghanMarkleWon began to trend on social media.

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.

ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher – including breach of privacy and copyright.

The publisher’s lawyers argued that new evidence from Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, suggested Meghan wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.

But the challenge was dismissed by Court of Appeal judges in a ruling earlier this month.

Financial remedies

A statement along the bottom of the Mail on Sunday’s front page on Boxing Day says: “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3”

On page three, under the heading “The Duchess of Sussex”, it says: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement.

“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online.

“Financial remedies have been agreed.”

In March, the publisher was ordered to print a statement on the front page of the Mail On Sunday and a notice on page three of the paper stating it “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of the letter to Mr Markle.

Lord Justice Warby later ruled that the statement did not have to be published “in the same position, and be in the same size font, as the front-page trailer complained of”.

But the front-page statement about Meghan’s victory in her copyright claim was put on hold, to allow ANL time to seek permission to appeal.

MeghanMarkleWon

1.

Congratulations to Meghan Markle! The way Meghan has been unjustly slandered, harassed, and bullied by the British tabloids with the Royal Family's support and complicity is deplorable. Best wishes to Meghan, Harry and their family. #MeghanMarkleWon https://t.co/wJCzxgABLl — Political Junkie 💀☠ (@iamdarylleon) December 26, 2021

2.

#RoyalFamily aides voluntarily assisted the Mail on Sunday with its defence but #MeghanMarkleWon pic.twitter.com/zEb1aeJe1U — DoH stan (@AliciaJ1985) December 26, 2021

3.

🚨 Dear friends of SussexSquad, we're going to do this a tendency. the Mos wanted to hide it by publishing it on Boxing Day. He wanted no one to notice it, but now you're gonna make it look like a trend. SussexSquad retweet and sign with this # #MeghanMarkleWon 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yPQQWrLbuG — Dominique Ravenel (@DoravmoRavenel) December 26, 2021

4.

👏🏽Meghan Markle on front page of the Mail victorious over her enemies.

British media gnashing their teeth in rage they did everything to crush her.

Royal Family complicity is undeniable-they should’ve backed her but once again failed her #MeghanMarkleWon



Her work here is done!👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/55MLiGfqa9 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) December 26, 2021

5.

Meghan Markle won her privacy case against the Daily Mail TWICE and the newspaper has finally given up and printed a front page notice.



"Financial Remedies have been agreed" -DailyFail#MeghanMarkleWon #DailyFail pic.twitter.com/5yXUKbrrKS — Alexis🤓🎄 (@ArchewellBaby) December 26, 2021

6.

“You just can’t beat the person who never gives up” #MeghanMarkleWon pic.twitter.com/lvVInp9gn4 — THEE JaJa (@JaJaFaRah1) December 25, 2021

7.

I found one more present under the tree! #MeghanMarkleWon pic.twitter.com/x4lFiPnrd0 — Mia 🧇🌸💞🍋 (@Mia_Squaddie) December 26, 2021

8.

I heard that word on the street is that #MeghanMarkleWon 🔥

"they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better” pic.twitter.com/lzD88IHeSf — michelle (@ddarveyy) December 26, 2021

9.

Today is a good day to remind y’all that Patrick Adams (Meghan’s ex colleague in Suits & friend) has summarized in a few words how to describe Meghan Markle: SHE’S OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE 💅🏻#MeghanMarkleWon pic.twitter.com/KHeSPHOaYp — natasha ♡ (@meghansupporter) December 26, 2021

10.

One of the most beautiful moments of #MeghanMarkleWon time as a royal. Archbishop Desmond Tutu meeting baby Archie. May Mr Tutu rise with the ancestors pic.twitter.com/ImYBDVhpIQ — Tanisha (@Tanisha_Ev) December 26, 2021

11.

“The Mail on Sunday quietly published a mea culpa, which posted online late Christmas Day with the generic headline “The #DuchessOfSussex” and acknowledged her legal victory.” #MeghanMarkleWon https://t.co/9fom7JGz8u — Royal Suitor / R.S. Locke (@royal_suitor) December 26, 2021

Related: Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan drive record year for TV complaints