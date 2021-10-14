Border Force staff who follow Priti Patel’s plans to “push back” migrant boats in the Channel could be handed immunity from conviction if a refugee dies, reports suggest.

The home secretary wants to introduce a clause in the nationality and borders bill that would give officials legal protection if someone drowns, The Guardian reported.

But it is unclear whether the prison would actually shield officers from conviction under international maritime laws, setting up a clash with the courts.

Patel is under pressure from the Conservative party to cut the numbers of migrants entering the UK via small boats. More than 17,000 migrants have done so this year – over double the number of crossings in 2020.

Wake me up when this evil is over #PolPotPatel https://t.co/eD4BtcPydP — Sue Hancocks (@HancocksSue) October 13, 2021

Oops my finger slipped in the 3 stepnprocess to tweet and I posted this accidentally #PolPotPatel https://t.co/mAp3lqkImC — Average Film Twitic🌈 🛸🎃📽🎬🎞 (@SanguineNW) October 13, 2021

Has anyone tried throwing a bucket of water over Priti Patel?

It worked in The Wizard of Oz.#PolPotPatel — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) October 13, 2021

Got to be honest, after the Covid report and Frost going ape shit at Frost yesterday I really thought the Tories couldn't out-cunt themselves today. How wrong I was.#PolPotPatel pic.twitter.com/1KproQk9k5 — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) October 13, 2021

#PolPotPatel



The gaslighting. The reality. pic.twitter.com/eqVfau21Ro — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) October 13, 2021

This is truly vile, what have we become? All because people got conned in 2016. #PolPotPatel https://t.co/jOQTZYVOt2 — Peter O’Hanraha-hanrahan 💙 (@PeterOHanrahaH) October 13, 2021

More evidence of #PolPotPatel 's journey to the centre of the circles of hell. I'm happy for her to go alone but to drag me and the nation behind is not justifiable. The law must step in her way. Nothing else will. pic.twitter.com/SwdC79wwUn — mistafix (@whynothomer) October 13, 2021

