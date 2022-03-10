Laurence Fox has sparked a flurry of astonished reactions after he said discourse concerning Vladimir Putin is “devoid of nuance or debate”.

The former Reclaim Party leader appears to have fixed his gaze on the escalating conflict in eastern Europe after all remaining Covid-19 restrictions were dropped.

He tweeted: “Putin must fail” is the new “Hands face space”, much to the bewilderment of people on social media.

Refugees

So far, more than two million refugees from Ukraine have been forced to flee the country as the case for war crimes builds.

“It was very eerie,” said Ihor Diekov, one of the many people who crossed the Irpin river outside Kyiv on the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge after Ukrainians blew up the concrete span to slow the Russian advance.

He heard gunshots as he crossed and saw corpses along the road.

“The Russians promised to provide a (humanitarian) corridor which they did not comply with. They were shooting civilians,” he said. “That’s absolutely true. I witnessed it. People were scared.”

Such testimonies will increasingly reach the world in the coming days as more people flow along fragile humanitarian corridors.

Fox

But according to Fox, shaming the Russian president for the tragedy is “binary and simplistic”.

He tweeted that dubbing Ukrainian president Zalensky the new Churchill and calling for Putin to fail is “devoid of nuance or debate”.

“Putin must fail” is the new “Hands face space.”



Shut up and don’t think for yourself.



Zelensky is the new Churchill!



This is the belief you must hold now, or else.



It’s all so binary and simplistic, devoid of nuance or debate. https://t.co/7H91nl5ISV — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 9, 2022

Reactions

Needless to say, there were a few people who had a thing or two to say about it.

Literally spends two years flapping his gums at public health restrictions being the new third Reich and now an actual dictator launches a war of aggression and shells civilians and he wants “nuance” huh — . (@twlldun) March 10, 2022

Irony of this is it isn’t the free thinking it imagine itself as at all. It’s a knee jerk hatred of what it perceives as the establishment view & assumes absurd position of claiming there is “nuance” to be found in deliberately bombing pregnant women & babies in hospital https://t.co/9nRVM65Qqa — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) March 10, 2022

You have to wear a mask on the tube: "It's facism!!!!"



You invade a sovereign nation and blow up children's hospitals: "It's complicated". https://t.co/ufvORGbR2T — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 10, 2022

Not sure how complex and nuanced you need to make a foreign invasion into a sovereign state and the persistent and ongoing committal of war crimes.



I mean, how do you, "both sides" that? — Matt (@p1anetmatt) March 9, 2022

Equating the hope that a murderous dictator's genocidal ambitions will fail with one of the Government's Covid jingles is the opposite of nuanced. It's a random yoking together of two things, demonstrative only of the immensely exhausted brand of "dude who thinks differently." pic.twitter.com/l4UIn20Wcn — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 10, 2022

I see “vaccines are Hitler” guy has some thoughts about nuance https://t.co/7WM8k2rcRq — . (@twlldun) March 10, 2022

Thoughts on this one, Lozza? What nuance should be applied here, mate? https://t.co/cDvUC4QXWe — Turts (@turts__) March 9, 2022

