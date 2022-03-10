The former prime minister of Denmark told BBC’s Question Time she “almost chuckled” when a Tory cabinet minister claimed the UK is “leading” against Putin.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt took exception to remarks made by Nadhim Zahawi.

Thorning-Schmidt, who was Danish PM between 2011 and 2015, said: “You said something that almost made me chuckle when you said that Putin will think the UK is leading the efforts against Russia right now.

“Of course it’s not, the European Union is leading the effort against Russia. I don’t think they will see Boris Johnson as a particular leader in this field, so set that straight.”

When Zahawi said “it should be a team effort”, Thorning-Schmidt responded: “You said Russia will see the UK as a leader, I don’t know why they would do that.”

Reaction

Witnessing Helle Thorning-Schmidt handing Nadhim Zahawi his arse is worth the license fee alone. Putin probably couldn’t pick out Brexit Island on a map, that’s how insignificant we are compared to the EU #bbcqt — Karen (@karenriden) March 9, 2022

Nadim Zahawi having his balls handed to him on a plate. https://t.co/rJD9I5Rift — Jon Harvey #RejoinEU #FBPE #GTTO (@jonharvey) March 10, 2022

It was great the way he squirmed and tried to get some positivity out of the situation…when there’s none to be had. More lies. #ToryLies https://t.co/VEwa39gtUH — Michael Anders (@lordloverocke14) March 10, 2022

Turned on #bbcqt special to see @HelleThorning_S calling out @nadhimzahawi's nonsense that UK can't waive refugee visas (unlike rest of Europe) because Putin sees UK as most dangerous enemy.



She correctly points out that Putin will be more concerned about EU. — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) March 9, 2022

