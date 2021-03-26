Environmental scientist Dr Shanna Swan book claims that humanity is facing an “existential crisis” in fertility rates as a result of phthalates, a chemical used when manufacturing plastics that impacts the hormone-producing endocrine system.

As a result of this pollution, a growing number of babies are being born with small penises, Dr Swan writes.

Her book, titled Count Down, examines “how our modern world is threatening sperm counts, altering male and female reproductive development, and imperilling the future of the human race”.

Thunberg

In steps Greta Thunberg with this zinger, proving again she has a wicked sense of humour.

Greta, 18, wrote on Twitter: “See you all at the next climate strike,” followed by a smiley face.

See you all at the next climate strike:) https://t.co/4zgekg5gd0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 25, 2021

Her tweet, posted on Thursday evening, garnered more than 270,000 like, as fans hailed her for being the “best sniper on the net”.

Reactions

1.

she said it so the rest of us didn't have to lol https://t.co/mB4PWK4xVf — Alexandria Villaseñor (@AlexandriaV2005) March 25, 2021

2.

We all have something to fight for now 😅 https://t.co/3gdnA4PX8P — Alexander Tang (@alexandertangy) March 25, 2021

3.

4.

Greta Thunberg, best sniper on the net https://t.co/BungHZxepo — Wear a mask tho (@_CorpseReviver) March 25, 2021

5.

Tweet of the day https://t.co/N2vpOGIVL4 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 26, 2021

6.

Men after pollution shrunk their dicks pic.twitter.com/WSHnHqLeEw — 𝕽𝖚𝖋𝖆𝖎🇧🇩 (@Ruffaiii) March 25, 2021

7.

We’ve already solved this problem in 🇺🇸. Just buy a bigger truck. pic.twitter.com/IkZvbHWwB0 — Srotiartehtllik (@z34L0T) March 25, 2021

