Lee Hurst has no regrets about a Tweet he wrote about Greta Thunberg that saw him get a temporary ban from the social media platform.
During his temporary Twitter ban, he told the Daily Star he’d appealed the platform’s decision.
“If I’m binned permanently then I suppose I’m glad I was binned for writing a gag rather than for having a rant,” he told the paper.
Hurst added: “No regrets. It got laughs.”
When he was allowed back on Twitter he wrote: “You go off Twitter for the rest of the day, come back the following morning and find all of the usual suspects have taken offence.”
Creepy
LBC presenter Natasha Devon tweeted: “Aside from Lee Hurst’s tweet being painfully unfunny, attention-seeking, creepy, inappropriate, heteronormative codswallop, it’s also emblematic of a cohort of middle aged men who genuinely seem to think they can solve the world’s problems with their genitals.”
David Baddiel wrote in a now-deleted post: “The reason that Lee Hurst is problematic isn’t because it carries underneath it a sense that women, as individuals, with political opinions, are erased by male sexual power. It’s problematic because it’s a s*** gag.”
And musician John Spiers said dismissively: “This should really end Lee Hurst’s career as a public figure and comedian … sadly that is impossible because it already happened 25 years ago.”
“Question: is Lee Hurst to comedy what Laurence Fox is to drama?” One person Tweeted.
It’s not the first time he has had a go at someone…
Remember Lee Hurst tried to shame a 92 year old climate activist for having 45 grandkids. Turned out the wee man had fostered and adopted his children.— KateMcK (@TheKateMcK) March 19, 2021
Now he's trying to shame Greta Thunberg for plastic from condom wrappers he imagined.
