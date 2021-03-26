Satire was laid to rest in the House of Commons yesterday after Sir Charles Walker wielded a pint of milk in front of TV cameras in protest of coronavirus powers being extended.

The MP for Broxbourne took a stand in the chamber, pledging to “walk around London with a pint of milk” to represent his dissatisfaction at the renewed government measures.

Charles Walker – “That pint will remind me that the act of protest is a freedom & not a right… & if you don’t fight for freedoms they end up being taken away from you.” pic.twitter.com/6fdmtnF5eV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 25, 2021

He said: “For the next few days I am going to walk around London with a pint of milk about my person.

“Some may do other things such as protesting anxiety or a loss of career.

“Maybe they will be protesting this country’s slide into authoritarianism, or perhaps they will be protesting the fact we allow unelected officials to have lecterns at Number 10 to tell us how to live our lives.

“The point is these people can project what they like – what concern they have – onto their pint of milk,” he added.

Shortly after, in front of the cameras, he wielded a pint of milk to express his point further.

Brendan May tweeted out the clip, saying “there is no point ever watching Monty Python again as it’s now become reality”.

Watch the footage in full below:

There’s no point in ever watching Monty Python again as it’s now become reality.



Actual MP. In a G7 nation. In 2021. 🤦🏻‍♂️#idiocracy

pic.twitter.com/bWW5YNdDA0 — Brendan May (@bmay) March 25, 2021

