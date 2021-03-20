Lee Hurst took to Twitter yesterday to drop a ‘gag’ about Greta Thunberg.

He was also mocked on Twitter at the start of March after putting his name to a letter complaining that secondary school pupils wear masks in schools when they reopen on Monday.

The main issue, with his most recent social media post, doesn’t appear to be the content (although many have found it very disdainful) but also that it just wasn’t that funny.

You can see it here and make your own mind up.

His comments come as the BBC looks to change direction and drop ‘left-leaning’ shows. The Mash Report was cancelled recently, and more could be set for the chop.

The BBC has unveiled plans to “better reflect” all parts of the UK with more programmes made outside of London and a soap set in the North of England on the cards.

It will shift away from London over the next six years in what it bills as its “biggest transformation in decades”.

News and current affairs programmes like Newsnight will be presented from different UK bases and Radio 4’s Today show will be co-hosted from outside London for at least 100 episodes a year.

Viewers will see a “noticeable shift in portrayal of different parts of the UK in drama, comedy and factual” shows, the broadcaster pledged.

The BBC, which was accused of failing to understand the vote for Brexit, hopes the move changes the tone of its programmes and journalism.

The decision could also result in a BBC rival to ITV soap Coronation Street.

Perhaps a Lee Hurst show could be coming to BBC soon?

Looking at these reactions, a lot of people would not be tuning in for that show.

Reactions

Here's your right wing comedy



Lee Hurst talking about a woman just turned 18 and suggesting that all she needs to fix her views is "cock".



Misogynistic and outright fucking creepy. pic.twitter.com/uGBlfi5S1S — Daniel Seaward (@DanielCWord) March 19, 2021

Lee Hurst, the smooth round bowling ball that always manages to hit the gutter. pic.twitter.com/eHZqE8M6bk — JackJazz (@JayJay08752584) March 19, 2021

Lee Hurst exemplifies the sexual objectification of girls & women. It is not just 'banter', it is misogyny – the idea that d*ck will change a female's opinions, she just needs d*ck! My latest, how porn has made abusive values mainstream: https://t.co/ePUJ2OhUIn pic.twitter.com/CKoKYfjw7x — Dr EM (@PankhurstEM) March 20, 2021

So, BBC, how's the hunt for really funny r/w comedians going? Have you seen this effort by Lee Hurst where he makes a very disturbing joke about a teenage girl (40 years younger than him)? pic.twitter.com/PCfW78uqbp — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) March 20, 2021

In the wake of the Sarah Everard tragedy, women across the country are finding the courage to speak up on their experiences of sexual harassment and assault. Lee Hurst chose this moment to sexually harass someone young enough to be his granddaughter. Part of the problem. — I Like Cheese – BLM! (@AwareFlange) March 20, 2021

Dear god, that Lee Hurst tweet is real. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 20, 2021

I really wish I hadn’t looked to see why Lee Hurst is trending. — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 20, 2021

Lee Hurst, the Prince Andrew of comedy — Matt Tylee (@shadylane76) March 20, 2021

Who needs The Mash Report when we can have creepy misogynist sex pests like Lee Hurst instead? pic.twitter.com/mhXBawIPar — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 19, 2021

The reason that Lee Hurst tweet is problematic isn’t because it carries underneath it a sense that women, as individuals, with political opinions, are erased by male sexual power. It’s problematic because it’s a shit gag. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 20, 2021

Of the myriad things wrong with this creepy, misogynistic tweet (and wrong with Lee Hurst generally) there's a heavy implication that he thinks condoms are made of plastic. pic.twitter.com/97xBOTMv8G — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) March 20, 2021

This should really end Lee Hurst's career as a public figure and comedian … sadly that is impossible because it already happened 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/2VWJ2Wlchs — John Spiers 🪗 (@squeezyjohn) March 20, 2021

