The son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said he owes his newly bestowed honour to the staff at his tech start-up.

Euan Blair, founder and chief executive of Multiverse, has been made an MBE for services to education in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

The awards have been made early this year to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with her official birthday taking place on Saturday June 11.

Mr Blair, the eldest son of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony, is believed to have a fortune of more than £160 million.

The Evening Standard recently reported he is now worth more than three times his father, who is believed to have £44 million.

He and his siblings, Nicky, Kathryn and Leo, spent their childhood in Downing Street alongside their mother Cherie while their father was in office between 1997 and 2007.

The Yale graduate recently bought a £22 million, five-storey townhouse in west London featuring seven bedrooms, and an “iceberg basement” with a swimming pool.

Tony Blair's son, Euan Blair is put forward by Boris Johnson's Govt for an honour for… running a business for…



For a lifetime?



No for just over 5 years!



Seriously fuck this country https://t.co/QjzRnqc4Je — An Individual (2.0) (@UncleBobbings) June 1, 2022

This is vile and disgusting. The honours system is rotten https://t.co/WLjTSRdd2n — Paul Jones (@BorisLabour) June 2, 2022

Euan Blair is a perfect example of what pulling yourself up by the bootstraps, cancelling your Netflix and stopping buying Starbucks will get you — Jonny Mao (@JonnyMao) June 2, 2022

Euan Blair sure is giving Mark Thatcher a run for his money at being the worst offspring of a former UK PM.



David Cameron's kids have a lot of awfulness to live up to. — Cobbler Bob – follow back if sound (new account) (@CobblerBob_) June 1, 2022

Tony Blair’s eldest child made headlines as a teenager for being found by police “drunk and incapable” in Leicester Square after celebrating the end of his GCSEs in 2000. Now he’s worth £700m and has an MBE.



Money goes to money… https://t.co/bKqbDfotni — Ron Culley (@Iblogtoglasgow) June 2, 2022

Remember the days when we laughed at third world dictators whose families became rich?https://t.co/XwDFmjzLiO via @MailOnline — Martin Barrow (@MartinBarrow) May 28, 2022

Euan Blair and Arlene Foster given honours – quite an indictment of the honours system if you ask me. — James Armstrong 🏳️‍🌈 (@PoliticoTeacher) June 1, 2022

MBE 🤮

"He set foot on the property ladder early when his mother, Cherie Blair, bought a £265,000 flat for him to live in while he studying at Bristol University". As you do.https://t.co/YlZC8fWrjr — SunderlandLollipops 🐝💙 (@SunderlandLolly) June 1, 2022

Euan Blair being honoured by the Queen for his £700 million property empire would be the end of the conversation, the point at which the embarrassment became too great for one side to keep arguing, in a better system, — Flying_Rodent (@flying_rodent) June 2, 2022

Prime Minister's son, educated at Bristol and Yale, who had his first quarter-million-pound house gifted to him at university, explains why other people don't need to go to university.



He's right, of course, they need rich and influential parents.https://t.co/Co6rlvAQhe — Rob Waters (@rob__waters) June 2, 2022

A Great British Entrepreneur! Amazing what you can achieve when you put your family money & connections to it. https://t.co/Cg1wYk5DZy — Tom Mills (@ta_mills) June 2, 2022

See – there is absolutely no corruption in the honours system.

None, none at all.

Its not who you know, not at all….https://t.co/cOGPcHSiR6 — CaptainManchester (@RogerB_worth) June 2, 2022

Nepotism works better than education for some https://t.co/0WG6edk68g — Gareth Evans Gammonologist ⚓️⚓️ (@gareth0108) June 2, 2022

