Huw Edwards has said he was ‘ordered’ to delete a tweet of himself with a Welsh flag by his BBC bosses.

It comes after Naga Munchetty apologised for liking “offensive” tweets about a Government minister’s video call backdrop featuring the Union flag.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 46, said she had since removed the likes and that they did not represent the views of the broadcaster.

Munchetty had faced criticism from some online following an interview on Thursday in which she and her co-host Charlie Stayt drew attention to a large flag and picture of the Queen visible behind Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Ending the interview, Stayt said: “I think your flag is not up to standard size, Government interview measurements.

“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really. It’s just a thought.”

Mr Jenrick, who was speaking via video call from Westminster, did not respond.

When the camera returned to the studio, Munchetty was seen attempting to stifle her laugher.

She added: “There’s always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen though. In the Westminster office I am assuming.”

Munchetty later apologised for liking a series of tweets that referenced their interview and the flag.

She wrote on Twitter: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’.

“This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken.”

Huw Edwards

Veteran news presenter and proud Welshman, Huw Edwards took to Twitter and posted the Welsh flag behind him and wrote “Flags are now mandatory – very pleased with my new backdrop for BBC News at ten.”

It seemed a bit of playful fun, but that wasn’t shared by BBC bosses. He later Tweeted: “Gutted. My Pro-flag Wales tweet has been cut down in its prime. By order. But it will be back tmw for the rugby – by popular demand. Meanwhile enjoy this magnificent flag – one of my favourites.”

Reactions

1.

Huw Edwards was told to remove a picture of the Welsh flag. The nations of the UK are now seen as a threat. — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) March 20, 2021

2.

First they came for Huw Edwards and I did not speak out.



Because it was a joke you paranoid, stupid, flag fetishists.#BBC — Katy (@KatyJayne101) March 20, 2021

3.

So ddraig goch bad, union jack good, is it BBC?https://t.co/XND9kfG5V5 — Leanne Wood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LeanneWood) March 20, 2021

4.

If BBC Scotland had any employees with a sense of decency and respect for their colleague Huw Edwards we'd have a sea of saltires across their social media today. But no. — WillieMillersMoustache (@williemillersm1) March 20, 2021

5.

Very pleased to hear that Huw Edwards has deleted this tweet. Even though it was just a joke it is important that it is removed from the Twittersphere as it has clearly upset the flag shaggers Thank goodness nobody saved a screenshot pic.twitter.com/6E466o6kSK — Adam Fraise (@FraiseAdam) March 20, 2021

6.

Wait — what?



🗞️Huw Edwards 'ordered' to delete tweet of him with Welsh flag by BBC bosses https://t.co/HUGjGhaqUJ — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 20, 2021

7.

Salute Huw Edwards 🤙🏾 this nationalistic flag waving by tory MP's is laughable at best and vomit inducing. Well done for showing how pathetic this is and shame on BBC for making him delete it. https://t.co/sueBl8UmF9 — Star 🌟 (@Star_BLM) March 20, 2021

8.

This is the tweet that Huw Edwards @huwbbc has been ordered to delete, so feel free to retweet it on his behalf 😉 pic.twitter.com/Rh9s3ocpNa — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas14) March 19, 2021

Related: Tory MP says love the flag and Queen or ‘move to another country’