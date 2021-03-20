Is there anything more cozy and comforting than a pot of soup simmering away on the stove? This homemade potato soup definitely falls in the category of hearty and wholesome and utterly delicious!

The addition of the chilli flakes gives this creamy soup the perfect depth and a warm flavour to boot. Blend it into the potato soup and even be as bold as to sprinkle it on top before serving.

The hardest part of this super easy potato soup recipe is probably the peeling and cubing of the spuds. Try and cut your potatoes into not too big pieces of more or less the same size so they will take the same time to cook.

If you want a super smooth soup, you can puree all of it with a blender, but consider leaving a few actual pieces of potato for some taste and texture.

Serve up with some heated dinner rolls or crusty bread to mop up every last drop of this creamy deliciousness.

CHEF’S TIP:

If you really want to go to town with your potato soup, some toppings for consideration would be some crispy, diced bacon, grated cheddar cheese and/or chives.

You can also load this soup up with some extra veggies. Simply toss in a handful of chopped cauliflower and/or broccoli along with the potatoes.

Homemade Hearty Potato Soup This thick and creamy potato soup with just a hint of chilli is sure to become a favourite comfort food in your household. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 6 medium potatoes peeled and cubed

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove garlic crushed

salt and black pepper freshly ground

1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tbsp parsley freshly chopped

1 litre hot water

150 ml cream

15 ml butter

1 tsp mixed herbs Instructions Heat the butter in a two-litre saucepan.

Fry the onions and garlic.

Add the cubed potatoes.

Season to taste.

Add the mixed herbs and chili flakes and then the hot water.

Place a lid on the pot and simmer for 25 minutes.

Remove the saucepan from the heat.

Decant the soup into a glass blender or use a handheld blender.

Blend the soup until smooth.

Pour the hot soup into bowls, add cream and garnish with parsley. Enjoy! Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

