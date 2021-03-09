Italy has truly blessed the culinary world with this creamy, comforting, absolutely delicious and super easy pasta dish. Pasta Alfredo or fettuccine al burro (“fettuccine with butter”) is heaven on a plate. Say “bellissimo!” as the butter and Parmesan cheese melts into the pasta, to form a smooth and rich sauce. It’s hard to find an easier way to whip up such a delicious sauce.
The Parmesan cheese adds a kick of flavour to complement the fresh garlic and cream that makes this dish such a classic Italian dream for the taste buds.
History has it that this sauce originated in Rome from a man named – you guessed it – Alfredo! His sauce was a simple emulsification of butter, Parmesan cheese, and pasta. The version we know today however includes garlic and cream for a saucier consistency.
As Pasta Alfredo is an extremely versatile recipe, get creative and add a teaspoon of Italian seasoning, a pinch of nutmeg or red pepper flakes for some to personalised flair.
Serve this delicious dish with a warm loaf of homemade garlic bread and a simple vinaigrette salad for the perfect Italian meal!
CHEF’S TIP
- Use cream with a high-fat content: It thickens as it cooks without the need for thickening agents, such as flour or cornstarch.
- Serve your Pasta Alfredo immediately as the sauce will dry out as it cools.
Ingredients
- 500 gram cooked pasta of your choice
- 250 ml fresh cream
- 150 ml parmesan cheese grated
- 20 ml butter
- 100 gram mushrooms sliced
- 1 clove fresh garlic crushed
- salt and pepper Freshy grounded
- parsley chopped
Instructions
- In a sauce pan, heat the butter on medium heat
- Add the mushrooms and garlic
- Add the cream
- Stir the mixture constantly to prevent burning
- Add the parmesan cheese
- Stir the mixture gently, This will thicken the sauce
- Season with salt and pepper
- Pour the sauce over the cooked pasta, then add the parsley
- After dishing the pasta, sprinkle with parmesan cheese
- Top with more parsley and serve
