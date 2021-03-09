Italy has truly blessed the culinary world with this creamy, comforting, absolutely delicious and super easy pasta dish. Pasta Alfredo or fettuccine al burro (“fettuccine with butter”) is heaven on a plate. Say “bellissimo!” as the butter and Parmesan cheese melts into the pasta, to form a smooth and rich sauce. It’s hard to find an easier way to whip up such a delicious sauce.

The Parmesan cheese adds a kick of flavour to complement the fresh garlic and cream that makes this dish such a classic Italian dream for the taste buds.

History has it that this sauce originated in Rome from a man named – you guessed it – Alfredo! His sauce was a simple emulsification of butter, Parmesan cheese, and pasta. The version we know today however includes garlic and cream for a saucier consistency.

As Pasta Alfredo is an extremely versatile recipe, get creative and add a teaspoon of Italian seasoning, a pinch of nutmeg or red pepper flakes for some to personalised flair.

Serve this delicious dish with a warm loaf of homemade garlic bread and a simple vinaigrette salad for the perfect Italian meal!

CHEF’S TIP

Use cream with a high-fat content: It thickens as it cooks without the need for thickening agents, such as flour or cornstarch.

Serve your Pasta Alfredo immediately as the sauce will dry out as it cools.

Pasta Alfredo Taste of Italy: Pasta Alfredo is a quick and easy classic Italian fettuccine dish for the whole family to enjoy. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 500 gram cooked pasta of your choice

250 ml fresh cream

150 ml parmesan cheese grated

20 ml butter

100 gram mushrooms sliced

1 clove fresh garlic crushed

salt and pepper Freshy grounded

parsley chopped Instructions In a sauce pan, heat the butter on medium heat

Add the mushrooms and garlic

Add the cream

Stir the mixture constantly to prevent burning

Add the parmesan cheese

Stir the mixture gently, This will thicken the sauce

Season with salt and pepper

Pour the sauce over the cooked pasta, then add the parsley

After dishing the pasta, sprinkle with parmesan cheese

Top with more parsley and serve Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make:Chilli Caramel Biscuits