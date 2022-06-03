Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod has said he expects Denmark to join the European Union’s common defence policy after two-thirds of voters who cast ballots in a referendum supported abandoning a 30-year-old waiver that kept the EU country out.

There are “a series of formal steps before Denmark can be admitted” to the defence agreement, Mr Kofod said, including the Danish parliament giving its approval over the referendum’s result.

The minister said he expects Denmark to be able to join as of July 1.

With 100% of the votes counted, 66.9% voted in favour of getting rid of the opt-out while 33.1% were against, according to figures from Statistics Denmark. Voter turnout was 65.76%.

Signal to Putin

Denmark: with 100% of the vote counted in today's national referendum, the country is set to abolish its opt-out from the EU's cooperation on defence and security



With the "Yes" option receiving a plurality in all 92 constituencies, tonight's result presents quite a uniform map: pic.twitter.com/3F3XilVWmf — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) June 1, 2022

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the results were “a clear signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The referendum followed the decisions of fellow Nordic countries Sweden and Finland to seek join Nato membership.

For Denmark, a founding member of the 30-member defence alliance, joining the EU’s defence policy will have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture, particularly compared to the historic bids of Sweden and Finland.

But pundits have said that both moves reflected the same concerns and would strengthen military cooperation on a continent stunned by the war in Ukraine.

The main effect of abandoning the opt-out will be that Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defence topics, and Danish forces can take part in EU military operations, such as those in Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Kofod called the referendum “a good and important step”, adding: “Cohesion in Europe is the best answer we can give in the situation we are in.”

Reaction

1.

Absolutely! Those democracies who wish to bolster NATO and the EU's security are always most welcome! https://t.co/7wAKwCAGgj — Ian Saliba-Curtis (@isalibacurtis) June 2, 2022

2.

Denmark is the only EU country not in this framework due to past exemptions. The Russia threat has changed Denmark's security policy, as it began holding talks on hosting US troops on February 10 and now is considering a deeper formal security alignment with the EU pic.twitter.com/xbDQWKQlNW — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 1, 2022

3.

Today, #Denmark has taken a historic decision to move Europe even closer together. The EU’s response to Russia's war against #Ukraine is a stronger Common Security and Defense Policy. Every step each of us takes makes us stronger in the face of these tectonic shifts. @JeppeKofod — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) June 1, 2022

4.

Memories of when a senior Brexiteer told me in 2016 that Denmark would be the next domino to fall – ie vote to leave the EU – after the UK. https://t.co/joT4EGfVr1 — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) June 1, 2022

5.

I welcome the strong message of commitment to our common security sent by the Danish people today.



Denmark’s expertise on defence is much valued.



I am convinced that both Denmark and the EU will benefit from this decision.



We are #StrongerTogether — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 1, 2022

