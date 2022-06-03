Ousting the PM over Partygate would be an “exceptionally silly” thing to do, Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned his own MPs.

During a TV interview, he also claimed that removing Boris Johnson means the UK would not feel the benefit of Brexit, which has been debunked in a viral video.

However, cabinet minister Priti Patel has also rallied the PM’s defence, telling backbencher Tories pushing for him to resign to “forget it”.

It comes as the i newspaper said the Prime Minister this year intends to repeal “dozens” of European Union regulations which remain in UK legislation as he attempts to convince wavering MPs he is still the right person to lead the country following the so-called partygate affair.

The move is understood to be part of an ongoing review of EU retained law being co-ordinated by minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, which will feed into the Brexit Freedoms Bill.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”.

Overshadow Jubilee celebrations

Ms Patel said writing letters of no-confidence in Boris Johnson was a “sideshow” and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “This isn’t about a parade (of leadership candidates) or a contest of letters. We need to concentrate on doing our jobs.

“Look at what is going on in the world right now, look at the challenges that we face domestically. We can’t ignore those.

“Our job is to deliver on the people’s priorities. They won’t thank the Conservative Party for talking about itself at a time when people have anxieties, concerns, apprehensions.”

Ms Patel also said she thought leadership rows should not overshadow the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Checks on food imports from the EU 'would have been an act of self-harm', says @Jacob_Rees_Mogg after the UK delayed plans to impose the checks until the end of 2023 pic.twitter.com/6Bq41fNyTE — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 28, 2022

Video

As ever, filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has torn apart the claims made by Mogg and created a new video to debunk Jacob’s claims.

Peter Stefanovic tweeted the video and wrote: “Jeez! Jacob Rees-Mogg told viewers last night “It’s very important we support Boris Johnson if we want to see the benefits of Brexit delivered” I’ve added some actual FACTS to this eighteenth century fantasist’s interview.”

Watch

Jeez! Jacob Rees-Mogg told viewers last night “It’s very important we support Boris Johnson if we want to see the benefits of Brexit delivered”



I’ve added some actual FACTS to this eighteenth century fantasist’s interview pic.twitter.com/wNxVeLUh8w — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 3, 2022

Reaction

1.

Are we all hearing this?



Apparently we’re only going to see the benefits of Brexit if we support Boris Johnson



Right… pic.twitter.com/1IbzBCChTo — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 2, 2022

2.

Fact check this @BBCNews. It would be easy for you to report accurately on this. So why don't you try it? You might like it. #Brexit #GFA https://t.co/VsewbWLH6T — Bill N #FBPE💙 (@WNethercott) June 3, 2022

3.

ITS BEEN 2 YEARS JACOB, WHERE ARE THEY??? https://t.co/Ts1VqaRRf7 — Paul (@Haasterplan) June 3, 2022

4.

Rees-Mogg raises even his own powers of delivering ludicrous nonsense to a new level. https://t.co/7oqtghGjwl — SteveWB (@Stillcrazysteve) June 3, 2022

5.

More powerful vacuum cleaners – definitely worth losing £millions per week… https://t.co/oywuAMDWf6 — Sir Rick #ToriesPartiedWeDied🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@shindaej) June 3, 2022

