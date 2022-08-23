Questions have been raised over one of Boris Johnson’s dinner guests during his second summer holiday in Greece.

The PM has faced a backlash for the timing of the trips, as millions of Brits back home struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis.

One local who saw the couple on vacation told The Sun: “They looked so relaxed. They were laughing and joking.

“He read his book and she spent the time sunbathing. They got on the boat at 3.30pm and returned at 8.30pm, so they had a great time.

“He needed help stepping off the boat when it docked late evening, so six Greek men came to his rescue.”

It comes as a picture of Johnson and his wife Carrie, 34, enjoying a meal with pals in Greece has raised a few eyebrows.

One of the party is former No10 adviser Henry Newman.

It was pointed out by Adam Beinkov: “The man pictured on the right here with Boris Johnson, during his holiday in Greece, is Henry Newman. Boris Johnson claimed he was “interviewing” Newman during the infamous ‘ABBA party’ in his Downing Street flat that he avoided a fine for.”

The Times reported that the prime minister invited Henry Newman, then an adviser to Michael Gove, to join him in the No 11 flat where he lives with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and two children, while the infamous party was going on.

The man pictured on the right here with Boris Johnson, during his holiday in Greece, is Henry Newman.



This might amuse you.

Or this cheeky comment?

But who is Henry Newman? He is a former protege of Michael Gove and previously worked on Cummings’ Vote Leave campaign in the run-up to the Brexit referendum.

But it was left to a Boris parody account to possibly sum up the current political and environmental crisis in the UK?

