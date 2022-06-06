Lord Daniel Hanaan has admitted the UK should have stayed in the EU single market after Brexit and we have suffered as a result of leaving.

It comes as problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol stem from the relative “weakness” of the UK’s position in the Brexit talks with the EU, Boris Johnson’s former chief negotiator has said.

Lord Frost, the ex-Brexit minister who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement, said the arrangements for Northern Ireland would only have worked if the EU’s regulatory framework had not been fully applied.

Hanaan single market

The former Tory MEP who was one of the founders of the Vote Leave Campaign, has told the Telegraph it would have saved “a lot of trouble”.

Regardless of his admission, he said that going back now would be “madness”.

“Staying in the single market, or large parts of it, would have saved us a lot of trouble,” he said.

“Had we declared, immediately after the 2016 vote, that we intended to return to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – the body we founded in 1960 as an alternative to the EEC – we would not have been at risk of an EU trade embargo. The withdrawal issues, notably the management of the Irish border, would have been much more easily resolved.”

He told the newspaper he would have preferred a “Swiss-type accommodation,” but in 2015 before the Brexit vote he claimed no one had been talking about leaving the single market, and as the process went on a culture war began and peoples’ position hardened, eventually leading to the situation we are in now..

Concluding, Hanann said: “Brexit could have created a freer, more prosperous and more global Britain. Instead, we are pursuing semi-socialist economic policies, which poll well in the short-term, but condemn us to long-term poverty.”

Reactions

1.

Ellwood, Hannan, now Shapps…



We’re gonna get to a point where more Tories are denouncing Brexit that Labour aren’t we? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 5, 2022

2.

I see Uncle Brexit Dan Hannan is writing articles trying to distance himself from the #BrexitDisaster he helped impose on us, he sided with a populist movement which is destroying the UK, now he sees the damage he wants to rejoin the SM, go to hell Mr Hannan.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) June 5, 2022

3.

Daniel Hannan does not deserve to be in any form of office let alone being made a peer! What a shit show! https://t.co/6RCBmdtGaN — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 5, 2022

4.

There was a time Daniel Hannan was against the Single Market… pic.twitter.com/zCemsDYJFn — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 5, 2022

5.

Hannan says “staying in the Single Market would have saved us a lot of trouble.” But also that to rejoin now would be “madness”.

Not a logical argument but v much one that Mr Wrong-All-The-Fucking-Time would go for.



What a deceitful little coward and epic smug-chops he is. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 5, 2022

6.

I see the stupid person’s idea of a persuasive fanatic Dan Hannan is back in the newspapers seeking to distance himself from the disaster he inflicted on the country and the lies he told to pull it off. Fuck each and every one of these people. — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) June 5, 2022

7.

Masters degree in shamelessness and rewriting history – Brexiters like Hannan were warned repeatedly about Northern Ireland and trade impact of leaving single market and customs union https://t.co/Sm3nzJlUQp — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) June 5, 2022

8.

Related: ‘Project Fear’ trends as Express bemoans Brexit airport queues