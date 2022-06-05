Remainers have reacted with hilarity after the Daily Express published an article complaining about the long queues facing Brits at European airports.

Under the headline ‘Rage as Brits stuck in airport queue for 3h – EU travellers ‘given looks that could kill’, the pro-Brexit newspaper reported that British tourists are being forced to wait ups o three hours to get through passport control in countries like Spain.

Since the UK formally severed ties with Brussels, Brits are no longer able to use electronic e-gates when travelling through EU airports – instead having to wait for their passports to be inspected manually and stamped by police.

Rage as Britons stuck in airport queue for 3h – EU travellers 'given looks that could kill' #travelnews https://t.co/BAyRC4M1wS — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 4, 2022

According to the Express, “this is while passengers from the EU get “preferential treatment” with an “EU fast lane” and using e-gates”.

It cited British social media users complaining about long waits – and EU passport holders claiming to receive “looks that could kill” as they “sailed through” passport control.

But pro-Remain onlookers quickly took to Twitter to sardonically praise the Express for finally realising that Brexit caused the end of free movement for Brits on the continent – as ‘Project Fear’ trended.

Blimey. It’s taken six years but the Express has finally twigged that Brexit has robbed UK citizens of free movement https://t.co/b9w77fFyS0 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 4, 2022

2016 "Project Fear!" shrieks the Express



2022 "OMG Why is this happening" Moans the Express. — Mike Rodgers (@MikeRWrites) June 5, 2022

More excellent satirical coverage of the consequences of Brexit from the ⁦@Daily_Express⁩ https://t.co/eZ0OSPK86A — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) June 4, 2022

Project Fear you said. Virtually everything remainers predicted came true and YOUR paper engineered this mess — Ray Langford 💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺 #GTTO (@RayLangford6119) June 5, 2022

Rage as Brits stuck in airport queue for 3h – EU travellers 'given looks that could kill'

Hilarious @Daily_Express that you write this drivel, this is exactly what you wanted, Brits to no longer receive the benefits of EU membership, you must be so happy! https://t.co/H6kJljnOB6 — Artemis 🐼🐎🦄 (@artemischappell) June 5, 2022

Today is the day The Daily Express discovered that ending free movement works both wayshttps://t.co/cjz6QW3ucf — RS Archer (@archer_rs) June 5, 2022

