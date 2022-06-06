“Sanctimonious” Jeremy Corbyn should not have the Labour whip reinstated in order to prevent him from “infiltrating” the party with his far-left views, according to a former cabinet minister Alan Johnson.

It comes as bizarrely Boris Johnson has been called the ‘Conservative Corbyn.’

Alan Johnson, a former home secretary and vocal critic of former leader Mr Corbyn, said those with far-left views needed to “stand on their beliefs” and “not try and infiltrate the Labour Party”.

Asked by GB News whether the Islington North MP should have the whip restored, the ex-health secretary said: “No way. Leave it where he is, and he’ll be happy and sanctimonious and pious where he is, leave him there.

“I mean, these people are out there, and they’re entitled to their beliefs, but they’ve got to stand on their beliefs, not try and infiltrate the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party has never been to the far left. The trade unionists who formed the Labour Party famously said, ‘more to Methodism than Marxism’.”

In an interview due to be broadcast on Monday, the former Hull West and Hessle MP accused the far left of trying to “steal our clothes” as a means of gaining backing among Labour communities.

Conservative Corbyn

Rebels within his party who have turned on the Prime Minister believe they have reached the 54 letters required to call a vote.

Backbench Tory MPs have reportedly received a list outlining 13 reasons to remove him as leader.

The list, which brands Mr Johnson as a “Conservative Corbyn”, concludes that the “only way to restore Conservative fortunes to a point where we can win the next general election, is to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister”.

“The damage done to trust in Boris Johnson is such that popular policies are falling flat with the public (e.g. cost of living measures),” the Times quoted the memo as saying.

“A pollster has dubbed him the ‘Conservative Corbyn’ because of this.”

One rebel said: “A Conservative Prime Minister being booed by people who turned up to witness people arriving for a service in honour of the Queen is pretty dire.

“When you’ve lost the royalists, and a lot of them will be former service personnel, that’s our core vote.”

Reaction

1.

Using "Conservative Corbyn" to describe Johnson is laughable.



Corbyn wasn't a conniving, lie machine with the ethics of a tarantula. In fact he was probably the last best hope for the UK as a whole, but everyone lapped up the smear like the bootlickers they are. — Polititrix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@sometimes_susan) June 6, 2022

2.

Tories: 'Boris Johnson is the "Conservative Corbyn "'



As someone dismissed as a 'centrist' by lexiters over the last 6 years, I have to say that whatever Corbyn's failings, he isn't a corrupt, lazy, democracy eroding entitled liar.



I'd sue for defamation if I were Corbyn. — AndyBallingall #BLM 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@cnapan) June 5, 2022

3.

@GMB now fond of calling Boris Johnson The Conservative Corbyn (heard it twice in last 10 minutes).

Difference is that Jeremy was done over by the media & all branches of establishment, Johnson is toxic of his own making. — Dylan Strain #PAL (@DylanStrain) June 6, 2022

4.

So, this is the briefing note doing the rounds among Tory MPs about #BorisJohnson the ‘Conservative Corbyn’. All about fears of defeat at next General Election. Why not a paragraph on the lying, misleading the Queen, no honour, little morality, breaking election promises and more pic.twitter.com/Fn4Om9qqML — Gwynoro Jones (@Gwynoro) June 6, 2022

5.

@sajidjavid: “This PM is the one who saved the country from Corbynism”



The Health Secretary rejects the idea that Boris Johnson is the ‘Conservative Corbyn’…#KayBurley JP pic.twitter.com/qbtcoF8pja — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 6, 2022

6.

'A pollster has dubbed [Johnson] the Conservative Corbyn.'



Johnson is a man of outstanding honesty, integrity and commitment to the interests of the people as a whole? I had no idea. He's certainly kept this well hidden. Out of modesty, no doubt. — Yes, *the* RJ Robinson 💙 (@TheRJRobinson) June 5, 2022

7.

'Conservative Corbyn' – wow, that's one that's really going to hit him where it hurts bearing in mind mentioning Corbyn constantly is still one of his favourite things. https://t.co/VC8Eg8XGVX — Ashles (@Ashles3000) June 6, 2022

