Boris Johnson has promised the wider use of public “chain gangs” to tackle yobs as he defended his approach to law and order in the face of police anger over a pay freeze.

The prime minister, launching the Government’s Beating Crime Plan, said people should be able to identify those who have been sentenced to community service for anti-social behaviour carrying out their punishment.

The plan also includes a permanent relaxing of conditions on the use of controversial Section 60 Stop and Search powers, effectively undoing reforms brought in by his predecessor, Theresa May.

“I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs visibly paying your debt to society”.



Johnson said he is keen to tackle problems with low level disorder, which he acknowledged could have a major impact on victims.

He said the coronavirus lockdown “has driven some anti-social behaviour” and promised to tackle it.

“Somebody’s anti-social behaviour may be treated as a minor crime but it could be deeply distressing to those who are victims,” he said.

“If you are guilty of anti-social behaviour and you are sentenced to unpaid work, as many people are, I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs, visibly paying your debt to society.”

Reactions

There were a lot of outraged comments, but the general consensus seems to be he should be wearing one himself soon, or should have been for a long time.

1.

Wonder if the Boris Johnson who wants to bring back chain gangs for anti-social behaviour is related to the Boris Johnson who was once a member of the notorious Bullingdon vandals. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 27, 2021

2.

Chain gangs.



Rape victims are forced to wait for years for a trial because @BorisJohnson won’t fund the justice system.



But it’s fine. Because he’s bringing back chain gangs. https://t.co/qfWswTmsSu — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) July 27, 2021

3.

Boris Johnson today:



“If you’re guilty of antisocial behaviour…I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one of those fluorescent jacketed chain gangs” pic.twitter.com/14d6veoCnE — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 27, 2021

4.

Talk of chain gangs shows this plan has nothing to do with making communities safer.



It’s designed to create more stigma and division.



A short-term stunt that will cause long-term generational harm. https://t.co/f9f7QYbUcI — Liberty (@libertyhq) July 27, 2021

5.

Mate…you’ll be in a chain gang for every day of your life when your crimes catch up with you! But then, you do love a hi-vis! https://t.co/5HDfjfigXg — West Country Bylines (@WCountryBylines) July 27, 2021

6.

Blimey, chain gangs is it now?

My question is this – does Johnson’s own behaviour, his open racism, his denial of his own child, his proven lies to the electorate, his shagging around count as anti-social behaviour?

pic.twitter.com/oyehD3502s — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) July 27, 2021

7.

If any Tory donors would like some free labour from chain gang workers, just text me and I’ll add you to the VIP list. https://t.co/NJnHQbQr2W — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 27, 2021

8.

Boris Johnson to bring back forced slavery “chain gangs” for minor social misdemeanors.



We there yet..?

We are aren’t we? https://t.co/SqScPwJfw8 — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) July 27, 2021

9.

Chain gangs of criminals wearing fluorescent jackets? Might not be such a daft idea. pic.twitter.com/CjgOJPS6v8 — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 27, 2021

10.

“he’s beaten us to chain gangs. Run a focus group on public flogging.” pic.twitter.com/XqyxJmExUk — John Bull (@garius) July 27, 2021

11.

Extra places on fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs should be reserved for posh boy Oxford students who thrash restaurants for a bit of a laugh — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 27, 2021

12.

Hi-vis chain gang charter member revealed. pic.twitter.com/CiKsFrFRCB — ＺÖＭＢＹ ＷＯＯＦ 🇪🇺💙 (@ZombyWoof4) July 27, 2021

