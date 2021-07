This must-make kiwi lime pie delivers a sweet and tangy tropical flavour burst to your taste buds! It’s quick and easy to whip up and will most probably end up on repeat in your summer dessert repertoire. This delicious dessert is the epitome of light, bright and refreshing in taste and texture.

Kiwifruit: History and health benefits

Kiwifruit is native to central and eastern China. The first recorded description of the kiwifruit dates to 12th century China and it was usually consumed for medicinal purposes. Cultivation of kiwifruit spread from China in the early 20th century to New Zealand, where the first commercial plantings occurred.

Kiwifruit is high in vitamin C, vitamin K and dietary fibre. This tart-flavoured fruit can support heart health, digestive health, and immunity. The kiwi is a healthy choice of fruit for a plant-based dessert and is rich with vitamins and antioxidants.

Sweet lime and kiwi pie

This lime and kiwi pie recipe starts with a baked crust and has a sweet and tangy filling consisting of egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, lime juice and zest.

After another whirl in the oven to bake the filling, let it cool at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator to chill for an hour or two before topping with a glorious layer of kiwi slices. This sweet lime and kiwi pie tastes best chilled and it helps the filling to set properly.

For a more indulgent version, top with whipped cream and a sprinkling of chopped macadamia nuts or almonds and garnish with some more kiwi slices.

How to peel kiwis

Top and tail the kiwi fruit, then use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin. If the kiwi are overly juicy, just dab them a bit with paper towels first.

Sweet Kiwi Lime Pie Tropical twist: The zesty summer blend of lime, kiwi and sweetened condensed milk make for this light and deliciously refreshing pie. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients Crust 125 g butter

½ cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

2 & ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

½ vanilla essence Pie filling 4 egg yolks

zest of two limes

½ cup lime juice

1 can sweetened condensed milk

5 – 6 kiwis, peeled and sliced thinly Instructions Crust Preheat oven to 180°C / 350°F (You can use a 22cm – or larger – round fluted tart tin with a loose bottom base pan or any pie dish of your choice.)

Cream butter and sugar in your mixer. Add the oil and egg.

Finish off by adding flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until it all comes together.

Press the mixture in the prepared pie dish. Dock with a fork, and blind bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or just until it is slightly browned. Remove from oven, and let it cool. Pie Filling Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F. Use your mixer to make the lime filling.

Add the lime zest, lime juice, eggs and condensed milk and mix on low for a minute or two.

Slowly increase the speed of the mixer as the filling begins to thicken and continue to mix until the filling can hold its shape for a second or two.

Add the filling to the cooled crust and bake for 15 to 17 minutes, making sure the middle is no longer wobbly. Let it cool in the fridge for an hour or two.

Top the cooled pie with kiwi slices just before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

