Former Conservative leader William Hague says Boris Johnson has experienced a “greater level of rejection” than any of his predecessors and should quit the premiership.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister as part of a confidence vote which has left him wounded.

“While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times.

Rejection

“Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports published that cannot be erased, and votes have been cast that show a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured and survived.

“Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertainties.”

But the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: “I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

Following the 2019 Theresa May no confidence vote Jacob Rees Mogg said "This is a very bad result for the prime minister, 117 votes against her… much worse than she thought"



I can't imagine what he's going to say about 148 votes against Boris Johnson

The result really wasn’t very good…

148 votes against Johnson. As a % of the party that is a worse performance than Margaret Thatcher against Michael Heseltine, or May or Major. — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 6, 2022

Here are some stats to compare and contrast.

CUT OUT AND KEEP: I've been crunching numbers in case of a vote of no-confidence to compare results

If the rebels get:

121 votes: Johnson will have done as badly % wise as John Major in 1995

133 votes: Worse than May in 2018

147 votes: Worse than Thatcher v Heseltine in 1990 — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) June 4, 2022

And a nice graph.

Reaction

Here are some of the best reactions.

Fixed penalty notices: 126



Backbones: 148 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 6, 2022

Waits for #toast to trend. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 6, 2022

Hahaha you idiots, only 41% of my party hate me, I am INVINCIBLE — . (@twlldun) June 6, 2022

if I hear another tory mp say 'let's draw a line' I will draw a giant middle finger on the ground that you can see from space — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 6, 2022

If 41% of my company voted for me to leave a company I would simply leave the company — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

HAHA LESS POPULAR IN HIS OWN PARTY THAN THERESA MAY WAS HAHAHAHA and now he has to carry on doing this miserable, thankless job while everyone boos him. Never gonna be Churchill. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 6, 2022

BREAKING: The Conservative Party. — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 6, 2022

Lineker

But it was Gary Lineker who stole the show on Twitter with this…

Boris Gonesoon. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2022

Does this pic from the 1990 World Cup, replacing Gazza with Johnson sum the night up for you?

