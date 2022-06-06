A Cabinet ally of Boris Johnson said there was a “very well-organised” campaign to oust him despite a lack of evidence for the claim.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said anyone denying a co-ordinated plot was “not telling you the truth”.

But Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee which oversees the confidence vote process, said he was “not aware of any orchestrated campaign”.

The whole process will be overseen by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, who said he runs a “tight ship” – he was also in that position when Mrs May faced the same ordeal during her turbulent leadership.

The PM reminded Conservatives that “under my leadership” the party had won its biggest electoral victory in 40 years.

He warned them that Tory splits risked the “utter disaster” of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour entering Downing Street, propped up by the SNP.

“The only way we will let that happen is if we were so foolish as to descend into some pointless fratricidal debate about the future of our party,” he said, according to briefed extracts of his speech to the private meeting of Tory MPs.

In his separate letter to Conservatives, Mr Johnson said: “Tonight we have the chance to end weeks of media speculation and take this country forward, immediately, as one united party.”

9pm

A No 10 spokeswoman added: “Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

MPs will file through the committee room between 6pm and 8pm to vote with the ballots then counted by the officers of the 1922 Committee.

The Prime Minister will be informed of the result shortly before the formal announcement, which will be made just down the committee corridor in Room 14 at 9pm.

Reactions

So what have people been saying about this today?

1.

Nothing like a Tory coup to jolt us back into reality after four days of ‘being the envy of the world’ — amar singh (@amarjourno) June 6, 2022

2.

It's an interesting semantic question. Even if you like, adore and worship Boris Johnson you can't seriously have any "confidence" in him. Boris Johnson doesn't trust Boris Johnson — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) June 6, 2022

3.

The magpies in the garden are shouting so loudly I can't hear the radio. I gather Boris Johnson is facing a vote of confiture. He must be in a jam. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) June 6, 2022

4.

Kay Burley on Boris Johnson facing a vote of no confidence tonight:



“Do you think somebody should tell him about the bunting?” pic.twitter.com/eNhkDyZb0g — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 6, 2022

5.

😎 Win-Win 😎



Either they remove Boris Johnson from office, or a majority of Conservative MPs go on record as supporting a criminal prime minister! 😍#VONChttps://t.co/9T5CcFZmFm — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 6, 2022

6.

Rather ironic that Tory MPs are now going to vote on whether Boris Johnson should leave or remain 😉 — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) June 6, 2022

7.

Johnson's government in a nutshell:



Sajid Javid repeating the lie that 48 new hospitals are being built on #r4today – at the same time Graham Brady announces a confidence vote — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 6, 2022

8.

Operation Save Big Dog current status:

Dog on table at vet’s; syringe ready. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 6, 2022

9.

Sajid Javid says the no confidence vote is an opportunity to unite pic.twitter.com/y6oiEwcSWC — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2022

10.

Basically throwing human beings away in a desperate attempt to ‘save big dog’. https://t.co/SM5XqkhDbY — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 1, 2022

11.

Boris Johnson got the big calls right, like when he threw the UK into years of hatred and division so that we could change the regulations on hoovers. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 6, 2022

12.

13.

All we had to do was boo him? — Bea_ker (@bea_ker) June 6, 2022

14.

Boris Johnson right now pic.twitter.com/KUuSt1lhsm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

15.

Waiting for the cut and paste support crap from his puppets. Come on @RishiSunak , @NadineDorries , @Jacob_Rees_Mogg, @DominicRaab where are you? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 6, 2022

16.

Has anyone checked on Nadine Dorries to see if she's ok? — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) June 6, 2022

17.

After Graham Brady receives the 54 letters required to trigger a confidence vote in Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries insists most of them are letters of support. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 6, 2022

18.

19.

20.

Wondering if Boris Johnson loses the vote of no confidence he will still find a way not to resign. What I'm saying is I have no confidence in the vote of no confidence. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 6, 2022

And then there is this…

These are the foodbanks that now exist in Britain.



Boris Johnson and the Conservative government are responsible for this pervasive poverty.



And I have no confidence in him, or any Conservative MP, to tackle this social injustice. #NoConfidence pic.twitter.com/wDVuxlstdr — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 6, 2022

