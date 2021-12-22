Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy as a health minister warned there is “uncertainty” around people making New Year’s Eve plans.

The prime minister has reassured people that no further restrictions will be introduced before December 25th given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.

If anything the rules have been relaxed as the Government has announced the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week, which will give more people the chance to spend time with loved ones over Christmas.

From Wednesday, those in England who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

It comes as Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the government to trust people to do the right thing rather than impose restrictions.

I wanted to confirm that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans.



But we’re keeping a constant eye on the data and can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas.



Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and Get Boosted Now: https://t.co/VKGvuQ4lzq pic.twitter.com/506RPwP94h — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 21, 2021

Caution

With the situation constantly being reviewed, Conservative frontbencher Gillian Keegan has urged caution over the days ahead.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth told Sky News: “People are anticipating that some form of restrictions will come in post-Christmas, and I think we just need to give people certainty.

“People need to know where they stand. Businesses have got to make decisions about what stock to get in in the run-up to new year’s eve, so I think it would be reasonable for the Government to produce a road map, if you like, a plan of what they think may well be anticipated in terms of further restrictions post-Christmas so people know where we stand.

“We’ve still got confusion at the moment.”

Reactions

But not everyone is feeling assured after the PM’s announcement.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

"We'll do everything we can to protect public health"-but you're not!

With exponential spread,by the time you get the evidence you say is lacking of the severity of Omicron & the level of hospitalisations it causes you will have no way back to prevent the huge numbers that result — Amanda Walker (@AmandaWjustme) December 21, 2021

2.

Wrong decision yet again its like being on the Titanic and seeing the iceberg knowing you have no captain or crew. Every other country has made tougher decisions except us. Safety comes first ! — Sue (@smcneil3548) December 21, 2021

3.

Tick the squares where there is a party. pic.twitter.com/B2rWK1XaYI — Jude 🇪🇺 💙🌹 (@jude5456) December 21, 2021

4.

I don't know about you but I reckon that saving lives would be quite a good thing to do this Christmas and it just looks like Boris Johnson passed up the change to do just that. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) December 21, 2021

5.

We’re following the science as long as it does not interfere with Christmas and my standing in the Tory party. Boris Johnson’s unsurprising decision to hold off further Covid restrictions parsed tonight — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) December 21, 2021

6.

All about your popularity rather than sensibility. — Ted (@lookatmyrash) December 21, 2021

7.

Remember what happened last year when "Boris saved Christmas"?



Big spike, lockdown and bodies piled high. — Tony Badedas (@GarveyMarcel) December 21, 2021

8.

Today is the darkest day, the shortest day with the least hours of daylight. But today is also the darkest day because the PM has decided to take a gamble. He announces he will not implement further restrictions BEFORE Christmas. He claims there is no evidence. Devastated for NHS — JoBalchin 💙 (@jobalchin) December 21, 2021

9.

I hope everyone will have the best Christmas they can.



But lurching from announcement to announcement isn't governing. The job of Government is to plan and prepare, not dither and delay.



Boris Johnson doesn't have a grip and our country is paying the price. https://t.co/fktq0LjlFI — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 21, 2021

10.

11.

What’s the point in watching the data @BorisJohnson if you don’t act on it? — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) December 21, 2021

12.

"I wanted to confirm that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans," says Boris Johnson.



As if anyone takes him seriously anymore. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) December 21, 2021

13.

Sorry, just trying to keep up here. Frost resigned not because of Brexit (he told us) – but because of Johnson's "Covid rules"?



Which Covid rules, exactly ? 👇🤡 https://t.co/2uRrHVS7Hu — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) December 21, 2021

