The Downing Street party saga continues to roll on after Boris Johnson was pictured enjoying wine and cheese on the same day Matt Hancock urged everyone else to limit social contact.

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a complaint was made over its handling of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb wrote to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to raise concerns over the reported event on December 18 2020 and the lack of an investigation.

Lady Jones had said there is a “case to answer” for the Met “aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favour of Government politicians and their staff” due to the “extensive” police presence in Downing Street.

Enough is enough. Tell us the truth about what was going on in Downing Street from the very beginning immediately @BorisJohnson https://t.co/Ovrs9Z5Zxh — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 19, 2021

Trolls government

Simon Harris took to Twitter in response to the new allegations, deciding that attendees to the emergency Cabinet meeting yesterday could do with some sustenance.

He shared a screenshot of a Deliveroo receipt which shows he sent them four bottles of Pinot Grigio and three packets of Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo Tubes Cheese Snacks.

He said: “Boris is holding an emergency cabinet meeting at 2pm, so I’ve asked the local Co-Op on Deliveroo to provide them with wine and cheese as it’s clearly a work gathering. I’ve done the maths – there should be enough for a small glass each as well as a couple of individual dunkables.”

Boris is holding an emergency cabinet meeting at 2pm, so I’ve asked the local Co-Op on Deliveroo to provide them with wine and cheese as it’s clearly a work gathering. I’ve done the maths – there should be enough for a small glass each as well as a couple of individual dunkables. pic.twitter.com/vqIO7YALJg — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) December 20, 2021

But it gets even better. He updated the delivery status on Twitter, and it had been delivered, according to his screenshot.

UPDATE: My delivery of ‘wine and cheese’ to Number 10 has safely arrived ahead of the 2pm cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/InYiK4x58c — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) December 20, 2021

