Having previously worked at Roux at Parliament Square – which closed permanently last year – Steve Groves was appointed as executive chef at Glyyndebourne, the opera house in Sussex, earlier this year. Having won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2009, Groves followed his victory by taking the opportunity to work with judge Michel Roux Jr. At Glyndebourne, Steve Groves oversees all food and beverage operations, including the Middle & Over Wallop fine-dining restaurant, Mildmay restaurant and Nether Wallop restaurant – all championing seasonal produce from British suppliers.

The chef’s ham and turkey Charlotte recipe is a play on Michel Roux Jr’s duck Charlotte – both of which are savoury takes on the classic dessert, traditionally lined with stale bread. For this ham and turkey Charlotte, the bread becomes crisp on the outside while soaking up some of the sauce from the rich filling on the inside.

Using a loaf of white bread, the bread is sliced and brushed liberally with melted goose fat, which is then used to line either individual pie or cocotte moulds. The filling is then comprised of rich ham or chicken stock, leeks, cream and fresh chervil, plus leftover cooked turkey breast and cooked gammon. It’s best served with savoy cabbage generously dressed with wholegrain mustard. A delicious use of Christmas Day leftovers.

Ham & Turkey Charlotte A savoury take on the classic dessert traditionally made using stale bread, utilising Christmas leftovers. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Resting time: 10 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Steve Groves Ingredients 200 g Goose Fat

1 loaf white bread

500 ml ham stock or chicken stock

2 leeks green part removed and washed

40 g unsalted butter

40 g plain flour

100 ml double cream

½ bunch chervil chopped

400 g cooked turkey breast cut into 2cm pieces

300 g cooked gammon joint cut into 2cm pieces Instructions Pre heat oven to 200C/Gas 6.

Melt the goose fat. Slice the bread into 7-10mm slices, remove the crusts then brush liberally with the melted goose fat. Use to line individual pie or cocotte moulds – cut discs to fit the bottom and tops and then each slice into three strips to cover the sides. Make sure that all the bread pieces are overlapping and that there are no gaps.

Bring the stock to a simmer, slice the leeks into 1cm rounds and poach in the stock until tender. Mix the butter and flour together to make a paste, gradually add this to the stock whisking as you go. Simmer until the stock is thickened and raw flour taste is cooked out. Add the cream and return to the boil. Turn off the heat and add the chervil, turkey and ham.

Divide the mixture between the moulds then top with the remaining bread discs. Cover the top with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes – remove foil for the last 5 minutes.

Allow to rest for 10 minutes before turning out and serving.

Ideally serve with some savoy cabbage dressed with wholegrain mustard. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

