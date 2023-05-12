Piers Morgan’s claims that Alex Beresford requested to join the GMB panel to discuss the Meghan Markle saga appear to have been rubbished… by the man himself.

The former ITV breakfast TV host lashed out at weatherman Beresford in an interview with Amol Rajan this week, calling him a “treacherous little pr**k”.

The pair fell out on the show in March 2021 after Beresford called Morgan out for his comments on Markle in the wake of the royal’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, 58, stormed off and went on to quit GMB amid the row.

Addressing the saga in the interview, Morgan claimed Beresford did something “deliberately treacherous” that morning.

The TV star said that Beresford had specifically asked to be on that day’s programme and that he’d then launched a “personal attack”.

But footage from debate tells a different tale.

At the time, Morgan said: “That’s why I wanted to get you on the program today.

“It was my suggestion to have you on to talk about this.”

Makes you wonder; What else is he lying about?

