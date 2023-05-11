Piers Morgan has broken his silence over his infamous on-air feud with weatherman Alex Beresford.

The outspoken presenter got into a tussle with Beresford on Good Morning Britain in 2021 after comments he made in relation to Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, who has long been a vocal opponent of Meghan’s, was outraged by the interview and made his thoughts known on social media.

But Alex Beresford, a fellow GMB star, took umbrage to the comments and made his thoughts known live on air the next day.

During the debate, Alex referred to the fact that Piers’ has stated that he used to talk to Meghan and that she “dropped him” after she began dating Prince Harry.

He said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off.”

But Piers replied: “I’m not having this.” and stormed off.

Now he has spoken out about the situation in a tell-all interview.

The 58-year-old admitted he enjoys stirring up controversy and liked when his views were seen globally.

Morgan said: “I don’t think (I’m) a narcissist. Well, I think, maybe a little bit. Maybe.

“Certainly, I’ve got a healthy ego, maybe it occasionally strays into narcissism.

“Do I like stuff to be about me? Probably. Do I like being the centre of attention? Absolutely.

“Do I love stirring up controversy and being at the centre of a debate? Yes.

“Do I like trending worldwide over my opinions? Absolutely.

“Do I like winding up the type of people that I would travel continents to avoid? Yes.”

Morgan also stated he was not sexist, transphobic or racist, adding he was “a centrist, slightly veering to the liberal left”.

He added: “Who’s starting the culture war? I don’t mind admitting I’m involved in it, and I’m waging it because I think I’m defending the rights of what I would call common sense and reality and real fairness and real equality.”

